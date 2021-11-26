The United States Food and Beverages Outlook: Market Poised to Register Strong Growth in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Food and Beverages Market Outlook, 2021 - Grains, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, Animal Food, Tobacco, Non- Alcoholic and Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share and Companies to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is poised to register strong growth in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 driven by consumer spending patterns and availability of new products. The market is highly attractive to food business and offers significant potential for future growth.



In particular, significant potential for health ingredients, packed foods, ready-to-consume foods, and diverse categories of beverages offer strong growth opportunities.



Emerging trends in the industry such as product innovation, partnerships with distribution channels, digital ubiquity, mass market brand building, merger and acquisition (M&A) and organic growth strategies are widely observed in the United States food and beverages industry. The report identifies the key market trends in the country's food and drinks sector over the forecast period.



The food and beverages industry gains from the business friendly environment in the country. With a strong export and import sector, large customer base and increasing affordability, United States food and beverages industry is expected to show strong annual growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, online food ordering business potential, robust food processing industry growth and other factors support the country's market growth. The report presents the key drivers and challenges faced by leading food companies in United States.

The report presents forecasts the market size of different food and beverage segments and the growth rate over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.



Different beverage segments forecasted in the report include- Non- Alcoholic (Tea, Coffee, Soft drinks, juices, carbonated drinks, water) and Alcoholic Beverages (Beer, Wine, Spirits).



On the food market outlook front, we forecast Grains, Bakery & Confectionary, Frozen, Canned and Dried Food, Dairy Food, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food, Animal and Pet Food, Tobacco Products and others.



On the vendor landscape front, leading United States food and beverage producers and distributors are analyzed, including details of their major strategies, key focus areas, market shares, SWOT profiles, and financial analysis are included in the report.



The prospects of investing in the United States food and beverage market are provided and compared with other countries in the region. These countries are compared on the food and beverage industry score and country score.



Demographic change over the years 2010 to 2030 is analyzed in the report. Further, the emerging demographic profile and its impact on food and beverage sales is also discussed in the report. In addition, the consumer spending power is also assess through the GDP per Capita, household consumption expenditure and other metrics, to assess the market growth outlook.



Key Topics Covered:

Impact of COVID-19 and Possible Recovery Scenarios

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Five Forces Analysis

United States Beverages Market Size Outlook by Type, 2018- 2028

United States Food Market Size Outlook by Type, 2018- 2028

Regional Perspective

United States Food and Beverages Company Analysis

