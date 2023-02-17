The United States Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2031: Technological Advancements in Imaging Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Focus on Modality, Application, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market is segmented into U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market.

The report highlights that the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market was valued at $2,697.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $3,989.9 million by the end of 2031.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in the imaging field, the increasing incidences of orthopedic diseases and bone injuries, and the growing demand for point of care (POC) ultrasound systems in orthopedic applications.

In addition to this, the report also highlights that the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market was valued at $262.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $460.9 million by the end of 2031.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of joint replacement surgery and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market is in the developed phase. The rising incidence of orthopedic indications and the upsurge in technological advancements are some of the major opportunities in the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market. Furthermore, some of the current key trends in the market are the inclination toward magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging modalities.

On the other hand, the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market is in the developing phase. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) and rising numbers of joint replacement surgeries are some of the major opportunities in the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted practically all sectors and social functions worldwide, including the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems devices market, as screening, elective, and surgical procedures were stopped during the lockdown.

Overall, the supply side was negatively impacted, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The significantly high number of screening, elective, and surgical procedures resumed after the restrictions were lifted, which offset the negative impact and led to the growth of the market in 2021.

In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic also helped in the adoption of disposable access devices and hand instruments. Single-use devices eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, which turned out to be a favorable condition for their adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent Developments in the U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market

In February 2022 , FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched the Sonosite LX ultrasound system.

, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched the Sonosite LX ultrasound system. In December 2021 , DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, acquired OrthoSpin Ltd. to advance its innovation in the Medtech space.

, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, acquired OrthoSpin Ltd. to advance its innovation in the Medtech space. In November 2021 , FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched Persona CS Mobile Fluoroscopy System expanding its C-arm portfolio.

, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched Persona CS Mobile Fluoroscopy System expanding its C-arm portfolio. In September 2021 , GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company, entered into an agreement to acquire BK Medical, a company that deals in surgical visualization. Through the acquisition, GE added a real-time surgical visualization field to the company's pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities.

, GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company, entered into an agreement to acquire BK Medical, a company that deals in surgical visualization. Through the acquisition, GE added a real-time surgical visualization field to the company's pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities. In September 2021 , Canon Inc. announced getting into a definitive agreement to acquire Redlen Technologies Inc. Through this acquisition, Canon Inc. aimed to expand and improve the medical business of the company.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market



The following are the drivers for the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market:

Technological Advancements in Imaging

Increasing Incidences of Orthopedic Diseases and Bone Injuries

Growing Demand for POC Ultrasound Systems in Orthopedic

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Health Risks and Healthcare Costs from Potentially Inappropriate High-Cost Imaging

Recall of Imaging Systems

U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market



The following are the drivers for the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market:

Increasing Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Robotic Navigation System

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Johnson & Johnson

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

OrthAlign, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew plc

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Stryker Corporation

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.2 Company Profiles

