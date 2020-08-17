The University of Alabama Selects ParkMobile as the Official Provider of Contactless Parking Payments on Campus

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 19 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the parking space. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to return to the meter.

The launch of ParkMobile at The University of Alabama expands the company's footprint in the state. The app is currently available in Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery. There are more than seven million users of the ParkMobile app across the Southeast region in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, the Carolinas, Tennessee and more. ParkMobile is also available at many colleges and universities, including University of Georgia, University of North Carolina, Florida State University and University of Virginia.

"ParkMobile is a leader in technology-driven parking solutions, and utilizing their service will provide our campus community a safer and smarter way to pay for campus parking on their mobile device," says Amy Haines, Associate Director of Parking at The University of Alabama. "We know many of our students come from cities where the app is already widely used, making this an easy transition for our campus."

"As a company with several Alabama alumni on our staff, we're very pleased to add the Crimson Tide to our network," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We know that offering a contactless payment option will create a better parking experience on campus."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro-area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50" and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

UA Contact: Amy Haines, Associate Director of Parking, [email protected]

