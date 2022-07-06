The University of Louisville Expands ParkMobile Partnership to Offer Contactless Parking Year-Round on Campus

"We've seen firsthand the effect that ParkMobile has on our university by making parking a seamless experience. Now our students, faculty, and visitors will be able to use the app year-round to pay for parking on campus," said Gary Becker, Director of Parking & Transportation Services at the University of Louisville. "ParkMobile significantly decreased the traffic congestion on campus last fall, so we look forward to furthering our partnership with them."

ParkMobile recently launched in the City of Louisville through a partnership with the Parking Authority of River City. The app is also available at the Kentucky Exposition Center, as well as in other markets across Kentucky including Lexington, Bowling Green, and Richmond.

ParkMobile has over 36 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"It's great to see an already active university expand on their ParkMobile offerings and now have our most popular features available on campus," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "The partnership launches just in time for students to start returning to campus following their summer vacation next month."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application, the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation, and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

