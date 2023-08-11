The University of Nebraska-Lincoln to Offer Parking Reservations via ParkMobile Partnership

Drivers will now be able to reserve parking through the ParkMobile app at the university's stadiums and venues

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is partnering with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to offer parking reservations at the university's Memorial Stadium, Devaney Sports Center and Lied Center. Now, users can reserve and guarantee parking in advance of attending an on-campus game or event via the ParkMobile app or web browser at one of the over 50 parking lots on campus year-round.

Earlier this year, ParkMobile announced a partnership with the City of Lincoln as the exclusive parking provider for on-demand parking and reservations at over 4,000 parking spaces across the city. The mobile app is also available in surrounding primary markets, including Omaha, allowing for a consistent parking experience for drivers traveling around the state.

"As we continue to strengthen our presence in Nebraska, we're thrilled to partner with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to provide our easy-to-use reservation platform. The university joins the over 140 colleges and universities that partner with ParkMobile to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure, and over the 50 million drivers who benefit from our convenient parking solution," said David Hoyt, Managing Director of ParkMobile.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated University of Nebraska-Lincoln website, then will select the lot where they would like to park. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

"We are pleased to offer this parking reservation option to our customers and guests," said Dan Carpenter, director of Parking and Transit Services. "The ParkMobile parking reservation services provide the opportunity to plan, reserve and enhance the campus event experience."

