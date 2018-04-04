The University Of San Diego Set to Award Medal of Peace to Actor and Humanitarian Forest Whitaker

The USD Medal of Peace was created to recognize extraordinary individuals with a proven track record of contributions in peace and justice, locally and abroad. Since the founding of the Kroc School in 2007, the USD Medal of Peace has been given three times to actor/activist Martin Sheen, former Catholic Relief Services President and Executive Director Ken Hackett, and in 2012, to the Dalai Lama.

"This year, as we mark the tenth anniversary since the founding of the Kroc School at the University of San Diego, we wanted to recognize someone who has had a tremendous impact on the lives of thousands of men, women, and children globally," said Dean Marquez. "While Mr. Whitaker is well known for his award-winning work in front of the camera, far fewer people know about the phenomenal work he has done through the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative. We wanted to shine a light on his global work, and thank him for his fearless leadership."

"We believe Mr. Whitaker embodies the idea of the peacebuilder of the present and the future as he combines his talents, his career path, and his success to go from inspiration to action," said President Harris.

Mr. Whitaker is an actor, producer and director, who has excelled in his industry participating in movies and television series including important issues of our times. In 2006, he won an Oscar and many other awards for his role as the Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the film The Last King of Scotland. He also won an Emmy award for his role in the series The Shield.

In 2012, Whitaker founded the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative http://wpdi.org, a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with an international scope and reach. WPDI's charge is to develop peace-building programs, initiatives, and campaigns that foster peace and reconciliation in disadvantaged and fragile communities throughout the world.

The organization's impact can be felt from parts of Africa to Latin America and the United States. Since its founding, WPDI has helped societies affected by conflict transform into safer communities. Their unique programs provide young people and their communities with the tools necessary to create lasting peace in their environment. These tools are delivered through a unique, holistic mix of conflict resolution, life, and vocational training; information and communication technology instruction; mediation and youth-led community projects; and programs promoting peace through the arts and sports.

