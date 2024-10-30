The University of Tennessee System Joins Forces with Oracle Academy

Educational program will provide students with experience in cloud technology to help them build career-ready knowledge and skills

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle announced today that the University of Tennessee (UT) System will offer Oracle Academy computing education curriculum and resources across its five public campuses. This initiative aims to enhance technology education and equip nearly 59,000 students with career-ready skills in cloud computing, software development, and business applications. Through this partnership, the UT System will gain access to free cloud resources and curriculum including the Oracle Academy Cloud Program, Oracle APEX, and Oracle NetSuite to support educators and help students succeed.

"In today's world, technology and innovation drive growth and opportunity across every industry," said Randy Boyd, President, UT System. "Our partnership with Oracle Academy ensures that we are continuing to provide top-tier education while also equipping our students with the hands-on skills they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. By offering access to leading-edge resources in cloud computing, data science and artificial intelligence, we're preparing our students to lead in careers that are shaping the future."

With Oracle Academy resources provided to UT faculty and staff, students enrolled in the UT System will be able to develop hands-on experience and an in-depth understanding of critical industry skills around data science, artificial intelligence, application development, and more. The UT System faculty will be able to imbed Oracle Academy learning resources into syllabi in order to help students learn, build, and explore with the latest Oracle technologies.

"Embracing cutting-edge cloud technology empowers students with immediate access to resources, fostering collaboration and innovation," said William McCabe, vice president, Oracle Academy. "By leveraging Oracle Academy's tools, UT System faculty can equip the next generation with the critical skills and flexibility they need to drive their success and thrive in a competitive world."

As a member of Oracle Academy, all of the UT System campuses will gain free access to a wide range of computing tools for teaching and learning, including:

Oracle Academy Cloud Program: Access to Oracle Autonomous Database and Compute Virtual Machines (VM) through Oracle Cloud Free Tier, as well as 3,500 hours of free cloud credits annually for emerging technologies, infrastructure, database, application development, and more.





Access to Oracle Autonomous Database and Compute Virtual Machines (VM) through Oracle Cloud Free Tier, as well as 3,500 hours of free cloud credits annually for emerging technologies, infrastructure, database, application development, and more. Oracle APEX: Access to Oracle APEX for hands-on practice in the cloud on a low-code/no-code development platform that enables users to build scalable, secure enterprise apps that can be deployed anywhere.





Access to Oracle APEX for hands-on practice in the cloud on a low-code/no-code development platform that enables users to build scalable, secure enterprise apps that can be deployed anywhere. Oracle NetSuite: Access to NetSuite software as a service (SaaS) solutions to provide students with practical, hands-on business computing experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP), sales and marketing, ecommerce, supply chain, and more.





Access to NetSuite software as a service (SaaS) solutions to provide students with practical, hands-on business computing experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP), sales and marketing, ecommerce, supply chain, and more. Oracle Primavera P6 and Oracle Primavera Cloud: Access to Primavera, the industry's gold standard technology for prioritizing, planning, and managing complex projects.





Access to Primavera, the industry's gold standard technology for prioritizing, planning, and managing complex projects. Curriculum and Learning Resources: Access to career-relevant curriculum and learning modules in Java, database, and project management. Courses include Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning in Java, Application Development Foundations, and Oracle Primavera P6 Professional Project Management Fundamentals.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle Academy

Oracle Academy, Oracle's global philanthropic educational program, is open to educators around the world to advance technology education, skills, innovation, and diversity and inclusion. We offer academic institutions and their educators free teaching and learning resources―including curriculum, cloud, software, and professional development―that help them prepare students with knowledge, hands-on practice, and career-relevant skills. www.academy.oracle.com

About University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis, and Pulaski; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT system manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 59,000 students statewide; produces about 13,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 445,000 alumni around the world.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle