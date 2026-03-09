The University of Tulsa names Stacy Leeds as president

TULSA, Okla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees today named Stacy Leeds as the university's 22nd president effective July 1. Currently the dean of the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and a former vice chancellor at the University of Arkansas, Leeds brings more than 25 years of experience as a professor and administrator at national research institutions.

Leeds, a proud 1997 alumna of UTulsa's College of Law, has an enviable national reputation and a formidable track record of fostering student success and institutional excellence. "Returning to The University of Tulsa is an honor and profound homecoming for me," she said. "Throughout my career, I have approached leadership with sensible pragmatism and a deep belief in the transformative power of higher education to empower our students, their families and their communities."

Leeds was selected following a competitive and comprehensive national search. She is the first woman to be named permanent president of UTulsa.

As the inaugural vice chancellor for economic development at the University of Arkansas, Leeds expanded the university's intellectual property portfolio and increased funding for faculty inventors and startups. She holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee and brings high-level fiduciary experience from serving on the boards of Arvest Bank and the Native American Agriculture Fund.

With over a decade of cumulative service leading the top law schools in Arizona and Arkansas, Leeds possesses a unique ability to bridge divides and build trust among faculty, staff and community partners. She also served as a Cherokee Nation Supreme Court justice and commercial arbitrator.

Leeds understands the philanthropic engine of higher education and private nonprofits. Her executive experience includes serving on major nonprofit boards, including the Native Forward Scholars Fund and the Foundation for America's Public Lands.

An elected member of the American Philosophical Society and the American Law Institute, Leeds brings top-tier academic rigor to the presidency. As a former NCAA student-athlete, she is deeply invested in the holistic development, resilience and well-being of the entire student body.

A sixth-generation Oklahoman, Leeds honors the university's historical local roots and is uniquely positioned to champion its vision and expand its impact across Tulsa and the broader region while embracing a global mindset for what's possible.

Learn more about The University of Tulsa at utulsa.edu.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa