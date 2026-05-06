UTulsa chemistry, biochemistry junior named 2026 Goldwater Scholar

TULSA, Okla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa is pleased to announce that Hannah Lott was selected as a 2026 Barry Goldwater Scholar. This prestigious award recognizes exceptional undergraduates who aspire to become the next generation of researchers in science, engineering and mathematics.

Lott is a junior from Austin, Texas, majoring in chemistry and biochemistry. She plans to pursue a doctorate in biochemistry, where she will focus on protein pathways, expression patterns and computational skills.

"When I applied for the Goldwater, I knew it was extremely competitive," Lott said. "Imagine my surprise and excitement when I got the email announcing my selection as a Goldwater Scholar!"

She currently conducts research with Assistant Professor of Biological Science Katelyn Mika in UTulsa's Oxley College of Health & Natural Sciences. Lott's research involves exploring underlying mechanisms of fins-to-limbs evolutionary transitions. Previously involved in the Tulsa Undergraduate Research Challenge, Lott described it as a fantastic experience for advancing her research and increasing her chances of selection as a Goldwater Scholar.

"I am honored," she said. "I'm very grateful to the many, many people who have supported me in my studies and throughout the application process."

The Goldwater Foundation, honoring Sen. Barry Goldwater, has identified, encouraged and financially supported talented undergraduates for 40 years. More than 5,000 students applied this year for the scholarship, but only 454 were selected.

"It is remarkable that a small, private university like UTulsa should continually produce Goldwater Scholars – oftentimes multiple recipients each year," said Provost Jennifer Airey. "We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students and the support they receive when applying for these prestigious awards."

UTulsa's Center for Global Engagement advises student applications for nationally competitive awards like the Barry Goldwater Scholarship. The center offers comprehensive support to all UTulsa students for national scholarships, fellowships and grants to create pathways for educational aspirations and engagement with the global community.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa