THE UNMATCHED POWER OF DISNEY STORYTELLING ON DISPLAY FROM DISNEY ENTERTAINMENT ON NIGHT ONE OF D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT

Exclusive First Looks from Highly Anticipated Releases, Major Casting and Title Announcements, and Star-Studded Performances Electrify Sold-Out Arena

Earlier at the Anaheim Convention Center, Guests were Dazzled by Panels, Presentations and Immersive Experiences from Across the Worlds of Disney

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-class storytelling engines of The Walt Disney Company took center stage at the Honda Center during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®. Surprise celebrity appearances, new film and series titles, and major musical performances enthralled the audience of Disney fans from around the world, demonstrating the unmatched strength of the company's creative studios, as well as the unique connection that generations of passionate fans of all ages have forged with its stories and characters over the past century.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger kicked off the evening to thank fans for their enduring passion, and to highlight what sets Disney apart as a global leader in creative storytelling and innovation. "Our deep bond with fans, forged over a century of storytelling, is stronger today than ever before," he said, "driven by the unmatched strength of our creative studios, the wide appeal of our brands and franchises, and the innovative ways that we bring our stories to life in our theme parks and experiences."

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the event featured a number of Disney's outstanding creative leaders, including Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, Pixar Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee, and Marvel Studios' President and producer Kevin Feige were on stage to introduce the stars and storytellers behind new and beloved titles.

Major Moments & Announcements from Tonight's Showcase

The Walt Disney Studios had a lot to celebrate—and a lot to look forward to.

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS welcomes back to the big screen fan-favorite characters in a trio of all-new feature films coming to theaters beginning this fall.

Disney Animation's "Moana 2" kicked off the showcase with a crowd-pleasing performance by the phenomenal voice of Moana herself, Auli'i Cravalho, alongside dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia. Fans were among the first ever to hear "We're Back," an all-new song written by Grammy®-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear—one of several new songs to be featured in the film that reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage. Following the performance, Dwayne Johnson , the inimitable voice of demigod Maui , hit the stage to greet fans and drum up excitement, revealing for the first time a new trailer and poster, which are now available. Directed by David Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller , and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino , the new film opens only in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024 .





AVATAR continues to enchant and excite global audiences, and franchise creator James Cameron was on site to share details about the next chapter.

The excited crowd offered a warm D23 welcome to Cameron, who will become an official Disney Legend this weekend. Joined by "Avatar" stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, Cameron revealed for the first time the title of the third film in the remarkably successful "Avatar" franchise: "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Saldaña) and the Sully family. Directed by Cameron, the new film from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment also stars Sigourney Weaver , Stephen Lang , Kate Winslet , Cliff Curtis , Oona Chaplin , Jack Champion , Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss and Bailey Bass . "Avatar: Fire and Ash" opens exclusively in theaters nationwide December 19, 2025 .

PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS' Pete Docter invited fans inside his own mind where his Emotions were both grateful—"Inside Out 2" recently became the number-one animated film of all time—and excited about what's next from the studio.

Docter revealed the official launch date of Pixar's first original series "Win or Lose," which begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Dec. 6, 2024 . Directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates , and produced by David Lally , the new series reveals what it feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—as they prepare for a championship softball game. Will Forte lends his voice to the coach. Some fans will get to see the first two episodes at D23 Backlot stage tomorrow. A sneak peek and teaser poster are now available.





a just-announced series from the world of "Inside Out" about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true thanks to acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (voice of ). Written and directed by and produced by , the four-episode series also features the voices of , , , , , , , and . Logo and concept art are now available. The D23 audience was cosmically chosen to learn more about Pixar's upcoming feature film "Elio." Directed by Madeline Sharafian , Domee Shi and Adrian Molina , the new adventure follows Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, who gets beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization that mistakes him for Earth's leader. Greeting fans were the voice of Elio himself, Yonas Kibreab , and Zoe Saldaña, who lends her voice to Elio's Aunt Olga. Produced by Mary Alice Drumm , the movie also features the voices of Brad Garrett and Jameela Jamil . "Elio" releases in theaters on June 13, 2025 . New concept art is now available.





DISNEY ON BROADWAY celebrated its 30th anniversary with a thrilling medley of performances and exclusive announcements from its hit stage musicals. Highlights included "The Lion King," "Aladdin" and "Hercules," which will open in London's West End in summer 2025. The event also featured news about "The Greatest Showman," currently in development for a stage musical adaptation, and "Frozen," which was filmed on stage and will premiere on Disney+ in 2025. Samantha Barks, who will star as Elsa, dazzled the audience with a powerful rendition of "Let It Go."

The stage adaptation of "The Greatest Showman," featuring the Academy Award®-nominated songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will announce production timetable, creative team and cast at a later date.

LUCASFILM's upcoming theatrical and streaming titles continue the studio's penchant for adventure that's out of this world.

Star Jude Law hit the stage to offer insight on a brand-new Star Wars series launching on Disney+ on Dec. 3, 2024 , with the first two episodes. Told through the perspective of four kids, Lucasfilm's "Skeleton Crew" follows them as they make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious character that Law portrays. The coming-of-age series also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith , Tunde Adebimpe , Kerry Condon and Nick Frost . Episodes of the original live-action series are directed by Watts, David Lowery , the Daniels ( Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ), Jake Schreier , Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung . Executive producers are Christopher Ford , Jon Watts , Jon Favreau , Dave Filoni , Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson . The first-ever teaser trailer, shared with fans tonight, is now available.





MARVEL STUDIOS' Kevin Feige joined fans inside the Honda Center, offering appreciation and excitement for the phenomenal success of Marvel Studios' recent release, "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Feige discussed next month's launch of Marvel Television's new series "Agatha All Along" in which the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Fans were the first to see a brand-new, decidedly dark and mysterious trailer—a tone that continued when series stars Kathryn Hahn , Aubrey Plaza , Patti LuPone , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp performed a magical new song, "The Ballad of the Witches Road." Written by Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—who joined the singers and Feige on stage—the song is featured in the Disney+ series that begins streaming Sept. 18, 2024 . Episodes are directed by Jac Schaeffer , Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero. Executive producers are Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum , Mary Livanos and Schaeffer, who is also head writer.





DISNEY ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION'S Disney+ Original series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series co-creator Rick Riordan and stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) revealed an exclusive start of production tease from the upcoming second season. From Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, production on the epic adventure series is currently underway in Vancouver for a 2025 debut on Disney+. Season two is based on "The Sea of Monsters," the second installment of Disney Hyperion's best-selling "Percy Jackson" book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan.

Click here to view the new "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" video tease as well as here to download the new season two poster. Please visit the press site here for more information on the series and include social tags @PercySeries, @DisneyPlus.

Disney Branded Television, Disney Concerts, Disney Music Group, and AEG jointly announced that the stars of mega-hit franchises "Descendants" and "Zombies" will be hitting the road together for the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" in summer 2025. "Descendants: The Rise of Red" star Rita Ora introduced a medley performance of hit songs from the latest film, followed by an announcement of the tour news. The arena tour will be an immersive and interactive live concert experience celebrating the high-energy music from both franchises and will be held in arenas across the country. "Descendants: The Rise of Red" stars Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, and Ruby Rose Turner, as well as "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" stars Freya Skye and Malachi Barton are already confirmed for the tour, with more to be announced soon. Tickets will go on sale this November. For more details, please visit www.descendantszombiestour.com .

National Geographic revealed a first look at upcoming series, "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt," coming 2025 on National Geographic and Disney+.

DISNEY LIVE ACTION is looking forward to a host of all-new, big-screen adventures that promise to thrill audiences around the world, judging from the audience reaction at the D23 showcase.

Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" closed the studio's showcase, beginning with Lebo M., who contributes to the film's music, performing the iconic "Nants' Ingonyama" alongside a full choir. Director Barry Jenkins welcomed to the stage "Mufasa" songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda in his first-ever D23 appearance. Together, they offered a special look at a sequence from the film featuring a new song, "I Always Wanted a Brother." Cast members Aaron Pierre , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner , Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose were introduced after Jenkins shared details about the all-new story that introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka. Fans were among the first to see the new trailer before being treated to a show-stopping finale by Lebo M. and choir, who returned to the stage to perform a new song called "Ngomso." "Mufasa: The Lion King," which opens in theaters Dec. 20, 2024 , also stars John Kani , Tiffany Boone , Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman , Mads Mikkelsen , Thandiwe Newton , Lennie James , Keith David , Donald Glover , Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones , Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim , Abdul Salis , Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak produce. The trailer is now available with an accompanying poster.





Highlights from Earlier Today

The highly anticipated D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event kicked off this morning at the Anaheim Convention Center with spectacular programming and immersive show floor offerings that brought fans closer to beloved stories from across the worlds of Disney.





Convention Center with spectacular programming and immersive show floor offerings that brought fans closer to beloved stories from across the worlds of Disney. Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino hosted the Music of Marvel panel, where he was joined by composers Christophe Beck and Laura Karpman , songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez , and music supervisors Dave Jordan and Justine von Winterfeldt to talk about their favorite scores, songs, and needle drops from Marvel Studios' movies and series. During the panel, Laura Karpman ("The Marvels," "Ms. Marvel," "American Fiction") announced that she would be composing the score for the upcoming feature film, "Captain America: Brave New World," and Michael Giacchino previewed his score for the upcoming Marvel Studios film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."



Also during the Music of Marvel Studios presentation, Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt presented a Diamond plaque to Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez commemorating the groundbreaking achievement that "Let It Go" from Walt Disney Records' "Frozen" Original Soundtrack has been RIAA® certified Diamond, signifying $10 Million in sales. "Let It Go" is the first Diamond Award recipient for Walt Disney Records .





joined the band on stage to share in his love of music. There was excitement today at the Lucasfilm Pavilion, when a new trailer was unveiled for "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy." Showrunners, writers, executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit were on hand at the Lucasfilm booth along with executive producer and Lucasfilm senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy James Waugh to offer fans more information about the animated special that sees the entire Star Wars Galaxy get completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling ( Gaten Matarazzo ), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.



The voice cast includes Gaten Matarazzo , Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan , Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack , Ahmed Best and a special guest appearance by Mark Hamill , who is also a consulting producer. The full cast was announced at the filmmakers' presentation, including Naomi Ackie , Anthony Daniels , Kelly Marie Tran , Billy Dee Williams , Dee Bradley Baker , TC Carson, Trevor Devall , Jake Green , Jennifer Hale , Phil LaMarr , Ross Marquand, Piotr Michael , Kevin Michael Richardson , Helen Sadler , Matt Sloan , Matthew Wood , Sam Witwer , and Shelby Young . The special is directed by Chris Buckley , and Dan Hernandez , Benji Samit , James Waugh , Jacqui Lopez , Josh Rimes , Jill Wilfert , Jason Cosler and Keith Malone are the executive producers. "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" debuts with all four "pieces" on Sept. 13 , exclusively on Disney+.

TOMORROW, Disney's biggest fans will experience more of the immersive and expansive event packed with specially curated shows, panels, presentations, and conversations with storytellers, creators, and talent—offering insider access and unique experiences that only Disney can deliver. In the evening back at the Honda Center, guests can look forward to an exclusive look at the groundbreaking innovations to come around the world during the Disney Experiences showcase.

To follow along with announcements from the weekend, follow DisneyD23 on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23.

