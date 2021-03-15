The Unrivaled Nutrition Behind the World's Healthiest Bread

CORONA, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The next time you're at the grocery store contemplating the seemingly endless packages of sliced bread, consider this: the bread aisle is full of products loaded with refined flour, sugar, unnatural preservatives and highly processed oils – ingredients that surely have little or no nutritive value and cause a rapid spike in blood sugar. Across the store in the freezer section, however, Food For Life Baking Co.'s line of certified organic Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Breads ensures nutritional benefits far beyond your average bread products.

Food For Life's Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread is the world's healthiest bread. Together, a unique combination of freshly sprouted grains & legumes provides a source of complete protein & contains 18 amino acids. Food For Life's sprouting process increases digestibility & increases the absorption of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, copper & zinc. These nutrient-dense breads are certified organic, non-GMO & don't contain artificial preservatives, oils or shortenings.

Ezekiel 4:9 breads are flourless and instead rely on a unique combination of freshly sprouted grains and legumes. Together, wheat, barley, beans, lentils, millet and spelt are a source of complete protein and contain 18 amino acids, including the 9 essential amino acids. Food For Life's unique sprouting process increases digestibility by breaking down the starches in grains into simple sugars that your body can digest easily and increases the absorption of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, copper and zinc by breaking down enzyme inhibitors. The company's slow-bake process preserves the natural fiber and bran benefits of grains.

Food For Life's Ezekiel 4:9 nutrient-dense breads are certified organic, non-GMO and do not contain artificial preservatives, oils or shortenings. Instead of refined sugars, the breads feature malted barley, a natural sweetener produced from sprouted barley, comprised mostly of slowly-digested complex carbohydrates rather than simple "sugar" carbohydrates.

"We've been using the very best ingredients and baking methods to make flourless, sprouted grain breads for over fifty years," said Gary Torres, a Food for Life company principal. "We believe that with its unrivaled honest nutrition and pure, delicious flavors, our Ezekiel 4:9 bread is quite simply the world's healthiest bread."

Available in the freezer section at natural food stores and better supermarkets across the U.S., Food For Life's Ezekiel 4:9 bread comes in five delicious varieties: the original Sprouted Whole Grain Bread; Sesame Sprouted Whole Grain Bread; Cinnamon Raisin Sprouted Whole Grain Bread; Flax Sprouted Whole Grain Bread; and Low Sodium Sprouted Whole Grain Bread. For more information or for a list of where to buy, please visit FoodForLife.com.

About Food For Life Baking Co.

Food For Life Baking Co. is a family-owned and operated specialty bakery creating sprouted grain breads and all-natural baked goods for over 50 years. Starting in the back of a small Glendale, California, neighborhood natural foods store known as Foods For Life Natural Foods, the company produced the very first sprouted grain breads on the market. After three generations and over 60 different bread products, Food For Life continues to expand and enhance its product lines, offering naturally-crafted baked goods from the finest natural ingredients. For more information, visit FoodForLife.com.

Press Contact:

Danielle Caldwell

Crier Communications

310.274.1072 x 214

[email protected]

SOURCE Food For Life Baking Co.