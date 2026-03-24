Urban School Food Alliance Releases "Sourcing Locally" Toolkit: Empowering School Nutrition Programs to Access Regional Local Food Sources

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban School Food Alliance (USFA), a nonprofit coalition of school nutrition professionals dedicated to providing fresh, healthy, and delicious meals to students across the nation's largest school districts, today announced the release of its newest resource: the "Sourcing Locally" interactive digital toolkit.

This comprehensive 20-page digital toolkit serves as a practical, one-stop reference to help school food and nutrition programs identify and source local products—including fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, cheese, and more—tailored to each region of the United States. Designed with busy school nutrition professionals in mind, the guide features interactive regional breakdowns highlighting available local sources, making it easier than ever to incorporate regionally produced foods into school meals.

"This was created to bring ease of use to school nutrition professionals who work tirelessly to serve nutritious meals." Post this

The "Sourcing Locally" guide is now available at: https://bit.ly/USFA-Sourcing-Locally

"This toolkit was created to bring ease of use to school nutrition professionals who are working tirelessly every day to serve nutritious meals to students," said Dottie Arnold, MS, BA, FCSA Cooperative Agreement Administrator for the Urban School Food Alliance. "It functions as a true one-stop reference toolkit, consolidating regional sourcing information so busy teams can quickly find reliable local options without extensive research."

Dr. Katie Wilson, SNS, Executive Director of the Urban School Food Alliance, emphasized the broader impact of local sourcing. "Sourcing local foods significantly enhances the nutritional quality of school meals by delivering fresher, more flavorful options that support student health and wellness," said Dr. Wilson. "We are grateful to our partners at the USDA for collaborating with us on this beneficial toolkit, which will help advance healthier school environments nationwide."

This project was funded in part, by the USDA Cooperative Agreement with the Urban School Food Alliance, which focuses on improving procurement practices for school meals, addressing barriers faced by School Food Authorities, and providing training and resources to support healthier options. This project aligns with the on-going work The Alliance supports to bring more local products to schools through Webinars for Local Producers and TeamUp Procurement Trainings.

The Urban School Food Alliance continues to leverage collective purchasing power and best practices among its member districts to transform school nutrition and promote student well-being.

About the Urban School Food Alliance

Founded in 2012, the Urban School Food Alliance is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization of school food service professionals from the nation's largest public school districts. USFA members collaborate to share best practices, develop procurement standards, and advocate for the health and wellness of students, serving millions of meals annually. If you are interested in supporting the continuation of this work, click here to view our donor opportunities.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information contact:

Melissa Mayer, Media Consultant, Urban School Food Alliance

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban School Food Alliance