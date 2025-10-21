The U.S. AI Data Center Fresh Water Bottleneck Could Become a National Security Crisis

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI data centers face growing resistance from communities over water usage, alarm bells are sounding: the inability to build water-secure infrastructure could pose a serious national security risk as President Trump has repeatedly emphasized the urgency of winning the global AI race.

The U.S. must confront a critical bottleneck that is occurring - freshwater access for AI data centers. Gneuton's globally patented regenerative technology delivers the much-needed breakthrough solution.

"America's attempt to win the AI infrastructure buildout race is being slowed, not by technical limits, but by ecological ones," said Brad Martineau, CEO of Gneuton. "However, it doesn't need to be as we've engineered a system that makes AI data centers fresh water-independent, scalable, and regenerative without depleting local water supplies."

The Bottleneck: AI Needs A Lot of Fresh Water but Communities Are Saying No

From Indiana, Wisconsin and to Arizona, billion-dollar data center proposals are being rejected over fears of aquifer depletion, drought acceleration, and municipal water strain. Hyperscale AI facilities require millions of gallons per day for cooling and they are often in regions already facing water stress. Without a viable solution, America's AI infrastructure buildout risks gridlock, and with it, strategic vulnerability.

The Gneuton Fix: Regenerative Fresh Water Infrastructure for AI

Gneuton's system uses the exhaust heat from gas turbines, whether the AI data center's primary power source or backup generators, to purify industrial wastewater, brackish water, or oilfield produced water into clean, chemically stable distilled water. And importantly, this process requires no additional electricity, no chemicals, and no municipal water draw.

Key Capabilities:

Waste Heat Zero-Electricity Thermal Distillation - Converts turbine exhaust into steam to purify third-party wastewater onsite.

Municipal Independence - Eliminates reliance on local freshwater systems, ensuring zero impact on pricing or availability.

Tax Credit Optimization - Gas turbine partners receive 100% of eligible federal, state, and climate-linked tax credits for the first two years and with shared benefits thereafter.

National Resilience - Enables AI infrastructure to scale without triggering water conflict, ecological backlash, or regulatory shutdowns.

A Strategic Asset for U.S. AI Dominance

Gneuton's infrastructure is not just sustainable. It's strategic. By removing the water bottleneck, Gneuton empowers U.S. companies to build AI capacity in any region, including drought-prone zones, without compromising community trust or ecological integrity.

"President Trump is right: AI leadership is a national imperative," said Martineau. "But, leadership requires AI infrastructure that are community assets and Gneuton makes that possible."

About Gneuton

Gneuton is the world's first regenerative AI infrastructure company, transforming gas turbine exhaust into purified water for AI data centers and industrial ecosystems. Gneuton combines advanced thermodynamics, ecological science, and ethical AI to deliver infrastructure that replenishes what it consumes.

To learn more or schedule a briefing, visit Gneuton.com.

Statements regarding future plans or outcomes reflect current expectations and are subject to change based on operational, regulatory, and environmental factors.

