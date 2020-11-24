The U.S. Coast Guard selects ixlayer to provide Covid-19 testing platform

The USCG utilizes ixlayer's platform, which integrates multiple labs running testing simultaneously while providing clinical oversight and robust data analytics, to ensure cases are tracked and managed across thousands of service members. ixlayer supports more than 116 separate organizations within the USCG, ensuring that clinical staff within each unit is able to monitor the health of its servicemen and servicewomen independently of the broader program.

"We're honored to be selected by the U.S. Coast Guard, arming them with a COVID-19 testing infrastructure that is critical to keeping its units safe while they continue to defend the homeland," said ixlayer Head of Corporate Strategy, Alecia Pritchett. "The ixlayer cloud has been upgraded to DOD (Department of Defense) DoD CC SRG IL5 GovCloud to ensure security and integrity of service members privacy and health data."

As the U.S. continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, accessible testing is more important than ever. ixlayer's platform helps pinpoint barriers and connects patients with resources and treatment, if needed. For more information on how to use ixlayer to scale testing for your organization, visit www.ixlayer.com .

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions to power precision health testing to physicians, health systems, health-focused companies, and pharmaceutical partners. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. The ixlayer COVID-19 testing platform can plug into any health system and lab, enabling labs to digitize ordering and produce real-time results. ixlayer is streamlining the ordering process so that physicians can pre-screen patients, order tests, coordinate sample collection, and triage patients to the right care ... all from afar.

