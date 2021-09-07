The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and Health Gorilla Announce a Public-private Partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading provider of health data in the United States, and The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs today announced a public-private partnership which will supply all eligible veterans and their physicians access to complete healthcare records, allowing all parties to make more informed and timely decisions.

The partnership will leverage Health Gorilla's Patient360 API and interoperability platform alongside the VA's cutting-edge Lighthouse initiative to supply veterans and their healthcare providers with a holistic view of health records allowing them to quickly and accurately diagnose problems and recommend treatments.

Once a Veteran has authorized access to their health information using a VA-approved authentication method they will be able to retrieve their electronic health records at any time through Health Gorilla's national network which currently encompasses 92% of all healthcare organizations in the United States. They will also be able to revoke the privileges they've granted the application at any time through their account settings on VA.gov.

Veterans having access to their electronic health records will provide an opportunity for them to enhance their understanding of their health conditions and treatment plans, while also improving communication between them and their physicians.

"This partnership is another example of the Department of Veteran Affairs continuing to leverage innovative technology to implement top of the line healthcare interoperability for our nation's veterans and their care teams," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla.

Health Gorilla has gone through rigorous security certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations and is SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, HIPAA-certified, and is independently audited on a routine basis. Patient360 powers a diverse set of use cases including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination services, all of which will support the VA's ability to care for our nation's veterans.

The Office of Veteran Affairs, and specifically the VA Lighthouse API Platform, focuses on providing developers secure access to the VA data they need to build helpful tools and services for veterans. Their APls provides approved individuals and organizations access to the VA clinical database to give veterans flexibility in where they seek care.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards that will go into effect in early 2022. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About The Office of Veteran Affairs

The VA's Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated healthcare network in the United States, with 1,255 health care facilities serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year and has a mission to provide veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned. This is done by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship.

