The U.S. Gluten-Free Food Market 2019-2025 - Valued at Approx $2.7 Billion in 2018; and is Projected to More Than Double by 2025

The United States gluten-free food products market was valued at around US$ 2.7 Billion in 2018 and the market is expected to more than double by 2025.

Gluten is a type of protein present in barley, wheat, rye and their derivatives or cross-breed variety. Food with gluten is the leading cause of food intolerance for consumers suffering from celiac disease, which is an autoimmune and inherited disorder.

According to The National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, about 1 percent of the U.S. population (1 in 133 Americans, or about 3.19 million people) has celiac disease, but 83 percent (2.6 million people) of people with the condition are undiagnosed. This provides an opportunity for many manufacturers to launch gluten-free products.

Increasing occurrences of celiac patients and growing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy diet and its importance is anticipated to fuel the gluten-free product market.

Market & Forecast - By Product Category

By products segment, the gluten-free food market is dominated by bakery followed by gluten free dairy/dairy alternatives products segment.

Meats/ meats alternatives and Desserts & ice-creams segment competes closely with each other to grab maximum share of the overall gluten-free food market.

Condiments, seasoning's, and spreads held nearly 10% share of the total gluten-free food market in 2018.

The growing concern regarding food allergies and intolerance among consumers is the factor driving the gluten-free prepared food market.

Pasta & Rice accounts for least share of the overall gluten-free food market.

Market & Forecast - By Distribution Channels

Grocery stores accounted for nearly 60% of the overall gluten-free products market in 2018, on account of easy accessibility to a wide range of products under one roof.

Independent natural or health food stores accounted for the second-highest share of the overall market with high prospects for rapid growth over the projected period.

Club stores are emerging into national forces with communication tools that are more powerful than word of mouth, owing to rapid digitalization & rapid delivery options.

Several drug stores are offering gluten-free sections or departments pertaining to rising demand from celiac patients

8. United States Gluten Free Food Products Market - Growth Drivers

8.1 Growing Awareness & Increasing Number of Celiac Disease Patients Likely to Fuel Market growth

8.2 Growing Demand for Gluten Free Food from Millennials

8.3 Increased Marketing Activities and Mergers & Acquisitions Drives Gluten Free Food Market

8.4 New Product Launches Propels Market Growth



9. United States Gluten Free Food Products Market - Challenges

9.1 Gluten Free Products Are More Expensive

9.2 Some Consumers Do Not Like the Taste of Gluten-Free Products



