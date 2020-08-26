The U.S.-Israel Energy Center announces funding opportunity for cooperation in cyber security for energy infrastructure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy, Israel's Ministry of Energy and the Israel Innovation Authority recently announced a new Call for Proposals of the U.S.-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology (U.S.-Israel Energy Center).

Commercial companies, research institutes and universities from the U.S. and Israel are encouraged to form consortia of at least two entities from each country and apply for the award in the topic of Cyber Security for Energy Infrastructure, for the development of tools and technology for energy cyber and cyber-physical security for critical infrastructure (for the detailed description of the topic, see www.us-isr-energycenter.org.)

The maximum award for the winning consortium is $6M for a period of 3 years, subject to appropriations/funding allocation and performance. A 50 percent cost- share is required from the awardees. The program may be extended for up to 2 additional years (for a total of 5 years, with a maximum total award of $10M).

The goal of the Energy Center is to promote energy security and economic development through the research and development of innovative energy technologies, while facilitating cooperation among consortia of U.S. and Israeli companies, research institutes, and universities. The establishment of a joint U.S.-Israel Energy Center was first authorized by Congress in the U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Act of 2014. The U.S. DOE and the Israeli Ministry of Energy signed an Implementation Agreement on June 25, 2018, establishing the Center. In February 2019, DOE announced the BIRD Foundation as the operating agent of the Energy Center.

The BIRD Foundation will be hosting an informational webinar to provide an overview of the program guidelines and requirements on September 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (PST) – 12:00 p.m. (EST) – 7:00 p.m. (IL). Registration at www.us-isr-energycenter.org.

Submission deadline for proposals: October 29, 2020.

For more information please contact:

In Israel: Ms. Tal Fischelovitch, Tel: +972-3-698-8301, [email protected]

In the U.S.: Ms. Andrea Yonah, Tel: +1-609-356-0305, [email protected]

SOURCE The BIRD Foundation