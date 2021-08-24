The US Open is back with a perfect serve: Lavazza Coffee

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza coffee will continue its decade long support of major tennis tournaments as the official coffee of the US Open which will return at 100% spectator capacity from August 30th to September 12th. Lavazza will celebrate the triumphant return of spectator sports and live events, by offering a series of on and off-site experiences including a specially curated Brunch of Champions by Chef Daniel Boulud and exclusive recipes highlighting Lavazza's newest ¡TIERRA! range.

In honor of the ongoing US Open partnership, Michelin-starred chef and long-time Lavazza partner Daniel Boulud has created a special Brunch of Champions box which will be available for purchase nationwide on Goldbelly.com now through Sept 9th. The curated brunch gift box for two includes an assortment of pre-prepared signature French pastries including two house made almond croissants, four Lavazza Coffee infused Cannelé de Bordeaux and brioche as well as Chef Daniel Boulud's signature lemon-chive butter and smoked salmon. The box will also include recipes for the fan-favorite Lavazza Espresso Shakerato and Lavazza Mojito recipes to create the ultimate at home viewing experience. In addition, Lavazza has included their iconic Italian stovetop coffee maker, Carmencita, along with Lavazza ¡TIERRA! for Planet and Amazonia organic coffee. New York based tennis fans who purchase the brunch box Aug 24 through 31 should keep an eye out for a pair of golden tickets in their gift set. The lucky winner of the tickets and a guest of their choice will be hosted by Lavazza and Chef Daniel Boulud in Lavazza's VIP Suite at the US Open on September 8th.

With cafes located on-site at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's Food Village, Lavazza will be showcasing its ¡TIERRA! Blends to athletes and fans attending the sporting event with a variety of specialty coffee beverages. Available for purchase on Lavazza's website now, the ¡TIERRA! Blends include Amazonia , an organic coffee from Peru, where the Lavazza Foundation is engaged in the protection of the environmental heritage of the Amazon rainforest through consistent reforestation of the region and Lavazza ¡TIERRA! For Planet , a premium selection of organic Arabica from Africa, Central and South America, where the Lavazza Foundation is teaching coffee producers agricultural techniques to manage the effect of climate change.

"Lavazza is thrilled to be back onsite with the US Open, continuing a decade of partnerships with major tennis tournaments and on-going commitment and celebration of the passion, precision and dedication of the players and the sport," said Davide Riboni, President and CEO of Lavazza and Lavazza Professional, "We've developed some really exciting activations on and off site this year to allow US Open attendees and viewers at home the opportunity to enjoy our new ¡TIERRA! range which is a perfect match with the US Open whose commitment to sustainability and creating a more sustainable future blends perfectly with Lavazza's goals. We can't wait to see the exciting action this year's tournament brings."

Lavazza's partnership with the US Open began in 2015, as a continuation of Lavazza's long-standing passion for tennis as the only food & beverage brand to partner with all four Grand Slam tournaments globally including Wimbledon and Roland Garros in addition to the US Open. Lavazza's commitment to excellence, dedication to hard work and heritage mirrors the values and ethics of the sport and athletes creating a perfect match for attendees and viewers at home.

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. As one of the world's most important coffee roasters, the Group now operates in more than 140 countries through its subsidiaries and distributors, with 70%of turnover generated on international markets. Lavazza employs a total of over 4,000 people and in 2019 generated sales of € 2.2 billion.

Lavazza, one of the 100 most prestigious international brands according to the Reputation Institute, is ranked ninth in the world in the Corporate Responsibility field in the Global CR RepTrak Ranking 2019, also achieving first place in the Food & Beverage sector and among Italian companies. Lavazza invented the principle of blending in its early years, i.e. mixing coffees from different geographical origins, which is still a key feature of most of its products today. Lavazza has been producing and marketing portioned coffee systems and products for 30 years and was the first Italian supplier of espresso capsule systems. Lavazza's activities cover all its business areas, such as At-home, Away-From-Home and Office Coffee Service, always with a particular attention to innovative technologies and systems.

Lavazza has been able to increase brand awareness through important partnerships that are precisely in line with its internationalization strategy. This concerns the sports sector, with the support of Grand Slam tennis tournaments, and art through partnerships with prestigious museums, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the State Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

Companies that form part of the Lavazza Group include France's Carte Noire and ESP (acquired in 2016 and 2017 respectively), Denmark's Merrild (2015), North America's Kicking Horse Coffee (2017), Italy's Nims (2017), and the business of Australia's Blue Pod Coffee Co (2018). At the end of 2018, following an acquisition, the Lavazza Professional Business Unit was created, which includes the Office Coffee Service (OCS) and Vending systems Flavia and Klix.

