The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals Announces Dates for St Thomas Carnival 2024

Consistent with longstanding traditions, the 72nd annual Carnival celebration will feature events including the Queen, Prince, and Princess Pageants, Calypso Monarch, Pan-O-Rama, and one of the region's best J'ouvert parties. The annual Carnival culminates with the highly anticipated parade through Charlotte Amalie featuring thousands of masqueraders adorned in colorful outfits dancing down the 2-mile route.

"I am excited to welcome everyone to join us for the 2024 St. Thomas Carnival," said Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. "This year, we are preparing to make this the best Carnival yet, highlighting our rich culture, picturesque island, and beautiful people."

Local and home-based revelers can expect to experience the best of St. Thomas, including the St Thomas Carnival Boat Races and top-tier musical performances at the free nightly Village Nights. From fast boats to Latin fusion, calypso, soca, reggae, and quelbe music, unmatched vibes will be circulating throughout the island.

No Caribbean Carnival celebration is complete without a food fair, and on May 1, the rich and diverse cuisine of the USVI will take center stage at the annual Food Fair.

For up-to-date information on the St. Thomas Carnival, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism