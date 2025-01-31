The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals Announces Dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2025

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the Division of Festivals, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism announces the official dates for the 2025 St. Thomas Carnival. Scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 3, 2025, this year's annual celebration will continue to showcase the best of culture through food, music, and vibes!

STT Carnival Schedule

The 73rd annual Carnival celebration will feature traditional events, including the Queen and Princess Pageants, Calypso Monarch, Pan-O-Rama, and one of the region's best J'ouvert experiences. The weeklong festival culminates with a highly anticipated parade through Charlotte Amalie featuring thousands of masqueraders, adorned in colorful outfits and dazzling costumes, dancing to infectious soca and traditional Virgin Islands band rhythm down the 2-mile route.

"I am excited to invite everyone, from neighboring islands, mainland US, diaspora across the world and lovers of sun, sea and culture to join us for the 2025 St. Thomas Carnival," said Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. "As St. Thomas Carnival continues to grow in size and notoriety, this year, we are preparing to host an invigorating week-long celebration, highlighting our rich culture, picturesque island, and beautiful people."

Revelers can experience the U.S. Virgin Island's signature free nightly musical performances at the Carnival Village featuring some of the industry's top local, regional and international acts. The best of St. Thomas will be on display, including the St Thomas Carnival Boat Races and delicious cuisines as well as arts and crafts from local vendors at the Food Fair.

For up-to-date information on the St. Thomas Carnival, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

