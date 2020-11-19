The VA awards MetTel on the $722M IDIQ Contract for National Local Exchange Carrier - Next Generation Services

"We're proud to support the Department of Veterans Affairs and their traditional LEC services with our innovative delivery methodology," said Robert Dapkiewicz, senior vice president and general manager, MetTel Federal. "Our reliable and fast telecommunication services continue to play a vital role by connecting veterans to healthcare services and other needs that are so important at this time."

The VA Office of Information & Technology (OIT) works to provide state-of-the-art telephone and data technologies to ensure staff have continuous telecommunications services necessary to conduct their day-to-day operations. One focus of the NLEC-NG contract is to centralize administration of NLEC services at the enterprise level to ensure that OIT accomplishes its goal of reducing overall telecommunications and data expenses with minimal time of implementation. OIT expects the results will include improvement in support, reporting, auditing, and invoicing.

As part of the contract with the VA, MetTel offers: T-1 Digital Switched Service (DSS), Centrex Line, Primary Rate ISDN (PRI), Session Initiation Protocol Trunk Service (SIP), Direct Inward Dialing (DID) / Direct Outbound Dialing (DOD), Metro Ethernet, and traditional wired phone service. With access to the MetTel EIS Portal, the VA will have an award winning "single pane of glass" to monitor and access reporting details in near real-time on the services delivered via the MetTel network.

MetTel has a growing Federal practice. In 2020, MetTel has received 12 General Services Administration (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contracts awards totaling over $1.3B with all options. Agency awards include the Social Security Administration, General Services Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security.

