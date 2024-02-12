The Valcourt Group Acquires American Cleaning Systems

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands to Arizona market with the acquisition of American Cleaning Systems

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of American Cleaning Systems (ACS), based in Phoenix, Arizona. This partnership marks the Valcourt Group's entry into the Phoenix metropolitan market, as the company continues to broaden its geographic footprint to new regions.

"This is Valcourt's first entry into the Phoenix metropolitan area, a market in which we see significant potential," says Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "ACS's reputation, respected market presence, and our shared values of service excellence, safety, and a focus on our employees made partnering with ACS a natural fit for this move," says Eric Crabb, CEO of Valcourt.

Founded by Barry Frankel more than 40 years ago, ACS, and its divisions, Western Window Cleaning and Arizona Sweeping & Pressure Washing, have provided commercial cleaning services, including construction clean-up, data center cleaning, window cleaning, power sweeping, and pressure washing throughout the state of Arizona. Continuing this legacy, Jonathan Frankel will keep managing day-to-day operations for ACS while Shelley Frankel and Jamie Finn will uphold their responsibilities managing sales and back office.

As The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Valcourt Group," says Barry Frankel, Founder of ACS. "This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to deliver best-in-class service to our customers but empowers us to provide more comprehensive service offerings, backed by a broader network of resources and support."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About American Cleaning Systems:

American Cleaning Systems (ACS), and its divisions, Western Window Cleaning and Arizona Sweeping & Pressure Washing, is a full-service cleaning company offering personalized, professional, and affordable cleaning services throughout the state of Arizona since 1982. ACS offers a full line of cleaning, including rough and final construction cleanup, data center and clean room cleaning, window cleaning, power sweeping, pressure washing, and much more. ACS employees are trained in-house on state-of-the-art equipment, using the latest techniques and methods. Safety is the number one priority, and every job is carefully inspected to be sure it meets ACS's meticulous standards.

