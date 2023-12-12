The Valcourt Group Acquires AwnClean USA

News provided by

Valcourt Group

12 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands its service area in the Tampa, FL market with the acquisition of AwnClean USA

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of window cleaning, waterproofing, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of woman-owned AwnClean USA, based in Tampa, Florida. This strategic move maintains the momentum Valcourt has been building to strengthen its position as an industry leader in exterior commercial building services while expanding its presence within the state of Florida.

With a steadfast commitment to partnering with property owners and managers, The Valcourt Group delivers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of a building's exterior. Currently operating across 24 states with more than 50 branch locations and 1,800 employees, The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions. Upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization.

"After an existing relationship for over a decade, we are overjoyed to welcome AwnClean to the Valcourt family," said Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "As a leading provider of specialty exterior commercial cleaning services, AwnClean is a perfect fit to expand our suite of service offerings. Together, we are poised to create unparalleled value for building owners and property managers."

"With over three decades in business and our positive relationship working alongside Valcourt, we look forward to combining our strengths and expertise to deliver an even higher level of service and value to our clients," says Amy Diehl, Owner and President of AwnClean. "We are delighted that our strategic partnership will allow us to continue our current operations, backed by the support of a larger organization with broad experience."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About AwnClean:

AwnClean is dedicated to helping our clients keep their properties looking clean and beautiful since 1989. With over 30 years in business, our experienced team has the know-how to ensure your 100% satisfaction from beginning to end. AwnClean's services include pressure washing, awning and canopy cleaning, window cleaning, roof cleaning, sealer treatments, rafter cleaning, parking garage cleaning, green cleaning options, and more.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Kathleen Garska
Director of Marketing
The Valcourt Group
[email protected]
(979) 665-8823

SOURCE Valcourt Group

Also from this source

The Valcourt Group Acquires Superior Grouting & Restoration Services, LLC

The Valcourt Group Acquires Superior Grouting & Restoration Services, LLC

The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to...
The Valcourt Group Strengthens Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Clearview Building Services

The Valcourt Group Strengthens Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Clearview Building Services

The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States, is thrilled to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.