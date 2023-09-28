The Valcourt Group Acquires Superior Grouting & Restoration Services, LLC

News provided by

Valcourt Group

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands its service area in the Washington metropolitan area with the acquisition of Superior Grouting & Restoration Services, LLC

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Superior Grouting & Restoration Services, LLC (SGS), based in Riverdale, Maryland. This strategic move further solidifies Valcourt's position as an industry leader in safety standards, customer service, and service offerings, while expanding its footprint within the Washington metropolitan area.

With a steadfast commitment to partnering with property owners and managers, The Valcourt Group delivers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of a building's exterior. As The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization.

"SGS is a top provider of waterproofing and concrete restoration services in the DC market and shares Valcourt's values on service excellence, safety, and a focus on our employees," says Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "This partnership is an exciting opportunity to expand and continue our unwavering commitment to deliver best-in-class service to our customers."

"We are thrilled to join the Valcourt family and look forward to furthering our mission of providing our clients the highest levels of quality and service," says Dave Schwartz, Owner and President of SGS. "In addition to helping SGS grow in the Mid-Atlantic region, this partnership will broaden our geographic scope, increase our technical expertise, and allow us to deliver a more comprehensive solution to our customers with expanded service line offerings."

About The Valcourt Group: 

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 by Jeffery Valcourt as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About Superior Grouting & Restoration Services:

SGS is a highly specialized firm offering clients years of experience and expertise in innovative, cost-saving solutions from structural rehabilitation to injection grouting and everything in between. SGS is a well-known, established and trusted company in the Mid-Atlantic region and the East Coast, with a reputation for high quality service and customer care. Established in 1962 under the original name Technical Grouting Services, SGS was incorporated in 1989, and offers clients years of experience in grouting solutions and concrete restoration. In recent years, SGS has become a premier contractor in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Facility space offering both grouting and concrete/expansion joint restoration.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Kathleen Garska
Director of Marketing
The Valcourt Group
[email protected]
(979) 665-8823

SOURCE Valcourt Group

