The Valcourt Group Partners with South Shore Building Services

News provided by

Valcourt Group

20 Jun, 2023, 12:05 ET

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands its service area with the acquisition of Southern California-based South Shore Building Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of South Shore Building Services. This strategic move further solidifies The Valcourt Group's position as an industry leader while expanding its footprint within Los Angeles, Orange Country, and San Diego.

The Valcourt Group, originally a small window washing company in Washington DC, has grown into the premier provider of comprehensive building maintenance solutions. With a strong focus on safety standards and unwavering commitment to superior service, The Valcourt Group now offers services in 27 states, catering to a diverse range of clients.

South Shore Building Services, founded by Ty Eubanks in 1979 during his high school years, has earned a stellar reputation for excellence in the industry. Starting with humble beginnings and armed with a bucket, squeegee, and ladder, Ty's passion for delivering exceptional service propelled his business to serve prestigious homes in Newport and Laguna Beach. Over the years, South Shore has expanded its operations and emerged as a leading commercial building maintenance company.

"South Shore is, and will continue to be, a family-run company that shares our culture of service excellence and uncompromising safety," says The Valcourt Group CEO, Eric Crabb. "This partnership, along with the Valcourt Group's acquisition of HSG in 2021, will continue reinforcing our already strong presence in Southern California while expanding our geographic reach to new cities in the market."

"We are excited for this new opportunity and to watch the next generation of Eubanks lead South Shore into an exciting and successful future, says South Shore Founder Ty Eubanks. "South Shore will continue operating with the same team members and under the same name our customers have come to know and trust for many years."

Ty and his team are actively involved in industry associations, such as Power Washers of North America (PWNA) and The International Window Cleaning Association (IWCA) https://www.pwna.org/, https://www.pwna.org/exemplifying their dedication to advancing safety standards and training within the industry. Ty currently serves as the President of PWNA, while his son, Conner Eubanks, is on the Executive Board of Directors of the IWCA, tirelessly working to enhance power washing and window cleaning safety practices.

South Shore Building Services proudly serves an impressive portfolio of marquee buildings, their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has positioned them as a trusted partner in the industry.

The Valcourt Group's acquisition of South Shore Building Services reflects its continued dedication to expanding its service capabilities and delivering unparalleled solutions to clients. With the shared values of excellence, safety, and customer-centricity, this union is set to create new opportunities and drive even greater success in the building maintenance industry.

ABOUT THE VALCOURT GROUP

The Valcourt Group specializes in waterproofing, window cleaning, façade restoration, and other essential exterior building maintenance services for Class-A commercial offices, high-rise residential condominiums, hospitality businesses, healthcare facilities, and other clients. A merger of legacy Valcourt Building Services and JOBS Group business, the Valcourt Group has grown its service offerings, employee base, and regional coverage. For more information please visit www.valcourt.group.

ABOUT SOUTH SHORE BUILDING SERVICES

South Shore Building Services, Inc. provides the Southern California commercial real estate industry with services to protect the asset of the property owner while increasing tenant satisfaction. Through utilizing the best products, methods, and techniques available, we provide the highest quality service and instill the greatest customer confidence levels in the Southern California property services industry. To learn more, please visit www.southshoreinc.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Kathleen Garska
Director of Marketing
The Valcourt Group
[email protected]
(979) 665-8823

SOURCE Valcourt Group

Also from this source

THE VALCOURT GROUP HIRES NEW VP OF HEALTH, SAFETY, AND ENVIRONMENTAL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.