The Value Proposition of Specialty CROs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into using therapeutic expertise to strengthen protocol design and data interpretation. Attendees will learn approaches for applying flexible, high-touch solutions to improve trial efficiency. The featured speakers will share practices that enhance data quality and support stronger patient retention. The speakers will also discuss strategies for fostering strategic partnerships that advance trial design and commercialization.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors conducting trials in complex or rare disease areas often face challenges with protocol design, patient recruitment and data quality. These issues can be addressed through development partners that offer focused therapeutic knowledge, adaptable operational models and close collaborative support, all of which can contribute to more efficient and effective clinical trials.

This webinar explores how specialty CROs provide strategic value across the full development spectrum, from therapeutic expertise to operational agility and improved sponsor engagement. The discussion will bring together diverse perspectives, representing perspectives from the capital markets, specialty CROs, and pharma/biotech consumers to illustrate the evolving role of specialty CROs in today's drug and therapeutic device development landscape.

Attendees will gain practical insights regarding how to:

Apply domain-specific expertise to strengthen protocol design and patient recruitment

Use flexible operational models to adapt quickly and keep timelines on track

Improve data quality and patient retention through targeted trial practices

Build strategic collaborations that improve trial design, regulatory readiness and commercialization strategies

Using real-world examples, the featured speakers will highlight a variety of perspectives: Mehran Ahmed will discuss specialty CROs from a market perspective and explain the recent increase in interest in these organizations; Dr. Gary Zammit will share how specialty CROs differ from generalist CROs; Dr. Colin Orford will offer a scientific viewpoint; and Dr. Michael J. Detke will provide an industry perspective. Together, their insights will help sponsors evaluate CRO fit based on trial complexity and organizational needs.

Register for this webinar to learn how focused expertise and flexible trial strategies can improve outcomes in rare disease trials.

Join Gary Zammit, PhD, Founder, President, CEO, Clinilabs; Colin Orford, PhD, Therapeutic Lead, Psychiatry, Clinilabs; Mehran Ahmed, Partner, InTandem Capital Partners; and Michael J. Detke, MD, PhD, Founder, Detke Biopharma Consulting LLC, Clinical Professor, Psychiatry, Indiana University, for the live webinar on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

For more information or to register for this event, visit The Value Proposition of Specialty CROs.

