The Ventura Music Festival Appoints Sonia Tower as Interim Executive Director

VENTURA, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ventura Music Festival is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Tower in the position of Interim Executive Director.

In Tower's most recent position, she was appointed by President Biden to serve as the Director of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs at the National Endowment for the Arts where she served until January 2025. She was also appointed to a special detail working as Senior Advisor to the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, where she was responsible for the relaunch of the Committee, working with Co-Chair Lady Gaga, and honorary Chair, First Lady Jill Biden.

Tower has a storied history with the Festival having worked as Cultural Affairs Manager for the City of Ventura, and being responsible for the development and launch of the Ventura Music Festival, which was conceived of as the City's signature cultural event. Tower oversaw the early years of the Festival and then transitioned it to a separate 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

"We feel so fortunate to have such a highly qualified individual willing to step in and shepherd the Festival during this time of transition," said Richard Reisman, Board Member for the Ventura Music Festival.

"I am honored to serve in the capacity of Interim Executive Director for the Festival," said Sonia Tower. "The Ventura Music Festival is a valuable cultural asset which has been providing Ventura residents and visitors with superlative musical performances for thirty years, and nothing could give me more pleasure than to work with the dedicated and accomplished Board, staff and volunteers to produce this year's Festival."

Tower will help guide the organization as it prepares for its upcoming summer season, continuing the festival's tradition of bringing world-class music and arts education to Ventura County. Each year, the festival welcomes thousands of audience members to Ventura while also providing educational programs and free community events that expand access to the arts.

For more information on the festival visit: venturamusicfestival.org

