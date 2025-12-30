Ventura Music Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Largest Season in Its History

Thirty performances over eight months expand year-round music, education, and community impact across Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ventura Music Festival marked its 30th anniversary in 2025 with the most expansive season in its history: 30 performances presented over eight months across venues throughout Ventura County, reaching new audiences, new communities, and new artistic ground.

Ticket to Ride takes the stage at Mission Park, Branford Marsalis performed October 18th, Mariachi Los Toreros leads a musical procession up Main Street Ventura, concertgoers of all ages enjoyed the photobooth and facepainting at the free Spring Festival, dancers in Mission Park twist and shout, a Ventura College Chamber Orchestra student performs on May 3rd as part of the student ensemble showcase.

Founded in 1994 as a summer classical music series, the festival has evolved into a year-round cultural force. Its milestone "30 for 30" season extended far beyond its historic footprint, presenting classical, jazz, Latin, swing, pop, flamenco, big band, and experimental music in theaters, ballrooms, parks, museums, hospitals, and intimate performance spaces across Ventura, Ojai, Camarillo, and Oxnard.

"This 30th season marked a true turning point for the Ventura Music Festival," said Lalé Welsh, Executive Director. "Since 2023, we have expanded to year-round programming and grown our community of supporters by 6,431, allowing us to welcome thousands of residents and visitors with accessible, subsidized ticket pricing. Just as important, we significantly increased free music education and songwriting opportunities for students in public schools."

Among the season's most innovative initiatives was the launch of VMF's Music and Mental Health program, developed in partnership with Community Memorial Hospital. Introduced as a pilot in fall 2025 and slated for full expansion in 2026, the program brings live music into clinical and public spaces, offering moments of calm, connection, and relief for patients, visitors, and healthcare staff.

The anniversary season paired artistic ambition with measurable community impact. The festival launched Play It Forward, committing $30,000 in outbound grants to local arts and music organizations. Music in the Schools expanded beyond Ventura classrooms to serve underserved students in Oxnard. Songcraft Summer Camp extended into the academic year, supporting teen and youth creativity while strengthening pathways for lifelong musical engagement.

Programming highlights spanned generations and genres. Spring opened with pop history and storytelling, followed by big band swing, free outdoor community concerts at Mission Park, and a citywide celebration of California's local music culture. Summer featured internationally recognized artists in jazz, flamenco, and classical music, alongside a renewed Heritage Series honoring the festival's roots. Fall programming introduced sold-out multimedia storytelling performances and genre-defying ensembles in newly activated venues, closing the year with globally influenced guitar traditions and collaborative premieres.

"For artists, this festival is truly unique," said returning performer Donny Most. "They present year-round music for all tastes, from classical to swing, at prices that make concerts accessible to the whole community. The audiences are engaged, the venues are special, and I am delighted to return with my big band in 2026."

Across the season, audiences experienced world-class performers alongside emerging talent, student musicians, and local favorites. The result was not simply a concert series, but a county-wide expression of music's role in civic life, education, health, and cultural connection.

Thirty years in, the Ventura Music Festival continues to redefine what a regional music festival can be: rooted in excellence, responsive to community, and open to evolution. Building on the momentum of its anniversary year, the festival will announce its 2026 season in the coming months, continuing its expanded commitment to year-round programming and broad access to live music across Ventura County.

About the Ventura Music Festival

Founded in 1994, the Ventura Music Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting world-class music and expanding access to live performance through concerts, education programs, and community partnerships throughout Ventura County.

