The Vespucci World Tour arrives in Jeddah

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic sailing ship and training ship of the Italian Navy, Ambassador of Made in Italy in the world, is arriving, for the first time in its 93-year history, in Saudi Arabia. It will stop in Jeddah from 27 to 30 January, 33rd stage of the Vespucci World Tour. During its stay in Jeddah, Nave Amerigo Vespucci will be flanked by the Villaggio Italia, the exhibition dedicated to Italian excellence that offers a unique experience of encountering the culture and beauty of Italy.

Amerigo Vespucci

The inaugural ceremony of the Villaggio Italia will be held on Monday 27 January at 10.30 am in the presence of the Minister of Defence of the Italian Government Guido Crosetto together with the Chief of Staff of the Navy Admiral Enrico Credendino.

During the week at the Villaggio Italia in Jeddah, the Ambassador of Italy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Carlo Baldocci will welcome the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, the Minister for Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli, the Deputy Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini, the Undersecretary of State for Defense Matteo Perego di Cremnago and the Undersecretary of State for Defense Isabella Rauti.

The "World Tour Vespucci – Villaggio Italia" initiative combines traditional training and naval diplomacy activities of the Amerigo Vespucci Training Ship with the promotion of Made in Italy excellence bringing around the world the culture, history, innovation, gastronomy, science, research, technology and industry that make Italy a country appreciated all over the world. The initiative, promoted by the Minister of Defense of the Italian Government Guido Crosetto, is supported by 12 Ministries, together with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The Villaggio Italia, now in its eighth edition after the stops in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Darwin, Singapore, Mumbai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, will be hosted, together with the Amerigo Vespucci, at the Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina and will also celebrate the bond between Italy and Saudi Arabia, a strategic partner that hosts an important community of Italians, whose contribution to the growth of the Italian-Saudi partnership in the various sectors of collaboration is of great significance.

For the Jeddah stop, the focus will be on the great Italian industries and in particular those of luxury, Made in Italy, disabilty and tourism, in a rich program of events. The initiative will see the presence of important representatives of Italian industrial excellence, including Fincantieri, Pirelli, Leonardo, Ferretti Group, Rina and Investindustrial that will be the protagonists of moments of meeting and study dedicated to the industrial development in Italy and abroad.

The Amerigo Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia will be open to the public free of charge with a full schedule of conferences, exhibitions, musical moments and tastings which can be accessed by booking on the website tourvespucci.it/en/jeddah-january-2025/ .

PROGRAM

Visits on board the Amerigo Vespucci

Upon reservation on the website https://tourvespucci.it/en/jeddah-january-2025/ it will be possible to go aboard to experience first-hand the charm of the ship defined as "the most beautiful in the world", guardian of the most ancient naval and seafaring traditions for over ninety years and emblem of the Italian Armed Forces.

On-board visits will be available:

Monday 27 January from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm; Tuesday 28 January from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm; Wednesday 29 January from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm; (for the visit, we recommend wearing comfortable footwear).

The activities proposed by the Villaggio Italia in Jeddah

Villaggio Italia, with all its exhibitions, will be open to the public every day from 9.00 to 22.00 (with the exception of Monday 27 January which will open to the public from 15.30 to 22.00).

Entrance to the Villaggio Italia, the exhibitions and the scheduled activities is free of charge.

On the website you can find more information and reserve your places for the activities scheduled at the Villaggio Italia with limited places: tourvespucci.it/en/jeddah-january-2025/

Culture

Music

The following musical moments are planned at the Villaggio Italia in Jeddah:

the Fanfare of the VII Bersaglieri Regiment will perform every day outside and inside the Villaggio Italia;

on January 28th at 8:30 pm there will be a violin concert (the Stradivari "the Angel" violin from 1720, a symbol of perfection and history) and piano that will go through the immortal works of Corelli, Vivaldi, Bach, Paganini, Chopin, Respighi and Sarasate;

there will be a violin concert (the Stradivari "the Angel" violin from 1720, a symbol of perfection and history) and piano that will go through the immortal works of Corelli, Vivaldi, Bach, Paganini, Chopin, Respighi and Sarasate; on January 30th at 7.45 pm there will be an opera concert of the artists of the Puccini Foundation

Art

At the Villaggio Italia in Jeddah there will be an entire pavilion dedicated to the Italian artist JAGO (Jacopo Cardillo), a young sculptor famous all over the world, the first artist to have sent a marble sculpture to the International Space Station, in 2019, on the occasion of ESA's Beyond mission. The works "Family" (three forearms that intertwine and embrace each other in a continuous and fluid movement, creating a perpetual loop to reflect on the strength of human connection and solidarity, expressing a sense of unity in which each individual supports and is supported by others and revealing the importance of cohesion and mutual belonging), "Circulatory system" (a work depicting a human heart, symbol of the cycle of life and the centrality of emotions. The golden surface reflects the theme of the preciousness and fragility of life) and the work "Memory" (a sculpture featuring a handprint engraved in stone to reflect on memory and legacy, materializing the trace of human presence as a symbol of lasting presence and memory) will be exhibited.

Design

The exhibition Italia Geniale dedicated to Italian design, created by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with ADI Design Museum, which tells the world about the invention, creativity and design capabilities of Made in Italy. Guided tours of the exhibition will also be available every day will also be present in Jeddah.

Examples of world-famous designs on display at the Villaggio Italia include the Ferrari 296 Challenge, the Aprilia RS-GP24 and some scale models of the most beautiful ships created by Fincantieri.

Exhibitions

At the Villaggio Italia in Jeddah, it will also be possible to visit the ANSA video-photographic exhibition, the photographic exhibitions "Looking beyond", "Ben fatto: an artisan story", "Siamo mare" and the video exhibition "We love science".

The Italian Vegetable Garden

Villaggio Italia will host the vegetable garden of Italian excellence, a corner of nature dedicated to typical Italian crops, a tribute to the rich tradition of Mediterranean cuisine and the authentic flavors of the country.

The gastronomy

Many moments will be dedicated to Italian gastronomic excellence that will be protagonists with the art of pasta and pizza, olive oil and grape juice, for a journey into the taste and Italian artisan tradition thanks to a program of events promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests that will take place in a dedicated area, "Anima Italia".

Conferences

On January 27th at 3.30 pm , the event " La grande industria italiana " by the Italian press agency ANSA , media partner of the Vespucci World Tour, will meet the main representatives of Italian industrial excellence, with a focus on Made in Italy and the prospects for industrial development in Italy and abroad;

On January 28th at 9:30 am, a panel dedicated to Fieracavalli Verona 2025, organized by Veronafiere, which celebrates equestrian culture, combining sport, tourism, craftsmanship and social inclusion;

On January 28th at 2:30 pm will be the presentation of the Mediterranean Tour of the Amerigo Vespucci and of the Villaggio Italia

On January 28 at 5:00 pm, the event organized by the ANSA press agency "Nave Vespucci meets... Saudi Arabia: from Jeddah a look at Italy" will be held, dedicated to Italian sports excellence in Saudi Arabia. Olympic gold medalists and football stars will be the protagonists in Jeddah, offering a unique look at Italy through the values of sport and culture;

On January 29 at 9:30 am, the event organized by the Minister for Disabilities entitled "Nave Vespucci presenta... Italia e inclusione: la persona al centro", will be a conference dedicated to inclusion and the central role of the person in the context of disability reforms in Italy. Among the guests, Andrea Stella will share the experience of the inclusive catamaran project "Spirito di Stella", a unique model of inclusion and accessibility.

On January 29th at 11:30 am there will be an appointment with "Nave Vespucci presenta... The tourism wonders of Italy and the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026", aimed at tour operators, media trade, travel agencies and wedding planners. Organized by the Ministry of Tourism and the National Tourism Agency (ENIT).

On January 29th at 2:30 pm, there will be a meeting organized by the Italian economics daily Sole 24 Ore "Nave Vespucci presents... Orizzonte 2030: route to the future. Investments, Development and Sustainability: The Key to Italian-Saudi Cooperation", an event that focuses on the future of economic and strategic relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on three fundamental pillars: investments, development and sustainability. A unique opportunity to explore partnership opportunities, exchanges of skills and technological solutions that can strengthen bilateral relations, opening new perspectives for the future.

On January 30th at 11:30 am, will take place the seminar organized by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy "Invest in Italy: where innovation is tradition", a seminar dedicated to attracting foreign investments in Italy and economic cooperation between Italy and Saudi Arabia. Key figures from industry and private equity, government representatives and sector leaders will participate.

On January 30th at 2:30 pm, will be held the conference on the Blue and Space Economy, an event dedicated to the two great frontiers of the future: the blue and space economy. The conference will explore how sustainability, technological innovation and international cooperation can guide the development of key sectors for economic and environmental progress. Organized by the Defense General Staff, the Navy and the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

Children's Area:

The little ones will be able to play and have fun in the area dedicated to them where "Pimpa travels in Italy" and "Le mille meraviglie in blu" will be screened.

www.tourvespucci.it

