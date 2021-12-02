The Veterinary Information Network Announces Inaugural Veritas Award for Courage and Truth in Science

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, the message boards of the Veterinary Information Network, an online community for veterinarians, have been filled with questions and comments, including spirited debate, and occasional misinformation. In the face of these concerns and confusion, several colleagues have provided VIN members, the profession at-large and the public timely responses based on the most current information and recommendations.



To honor two who worked tirelessly to master and empathetically share the rapidly evolving information on the pandemic, the Veterinary Information Network is pleased to establish an award for veterinary colleagues who serve science and truth through courage and integrity. The name of the award – the VIN Veritas Award – comes from the Latin for truth.

The recipients of the inaugural VIN Veritas Award are Dr. Steve Valeika and Dr. J. Scott Weese. These extraordinary veterinary thought leaders have received accolades from colleagues for their dedication to data and maintaining composure when weathering occasional personal insults, accusations, and rare threats of violence.

Dr. Steve Valeika is a small animal veterinarian in Asheville, NC. He has a PhD in epidemiology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and prior to practicing, was an epidemiology professor at the University of Georgia. When he isn't reading, talking, or thinking about COVID, he enjoys spending time with his family in the mountains of western North Carolina.

Dr. Scott Weese, professor at the Ontario Veterinary College and Director of the Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, University of Guelph, is an internist with a focus on infectious diseases, particularly emerging diseases, and infection control. When not talking about infectious disease cases, teaching, or doing research, he's usually chauffeuring kids, coaching hockey or somewhere on a bike.

The VIN Veritas award will be annually bestowed upon veterinary professionals who demonstrate extraordinary courage and integrity in the service of science and truth.



Nominations will be solicited from colleagues, each year. A call for nominations for VIN Veritas awardees will be distributed in the spring of each year beginning in 2022.



