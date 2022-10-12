The Veterinary Information Network Seeks Nominations for 2nd Annual Veritas Award for Courage and Truth in Science

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific discoveries don't proclaim or verify themselves, nor does science exist in a bubble. For science to benefit the world, it requires champions; people willing to face skepticism, ridicule, or even abuse to ensure that facts, supported by data, rise above opinion, status quo, or disinformation driven by resistance to change, commercial interests, or politics.

In 2021, VIN launched the Veritas Award in recognition of two veterinarians who demonstrated courage and good humor while educating others regarding the epidemiology of COVID-19 despite personal and professional attacks from those who wished to deny or discredit the science.

While neither of the 2021 recipients, J. Scott Weese and Steve Valeika, are themselves coronavirus researchers, they 3made it their mission through the early and middle stages of the pandemic to educate themselves, their colleagues, and the public about the pandemic.

To honor individuals who weathered significant external adversity while championing science that improves the lives of veterinarians, animals, and animal owners, VIN is making the Veritas Award an annual event.

Submissions are now open for nominations for 2022 Veritas Award recipient(s). Fill out this form to nominate individuals who have ensured facts (supported by data) rose above all else in the face of significant external adversity, to benefit the veterinary profession or public health. Nominations due November 15, 2022.

