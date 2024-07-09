Third Annual VIN Veritas Award Winners Named

DAVIS, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Information Network (VIN), a worldwide veterinary community, is pleased to announce the winners of the 3rd Annual VIN Veritas Award.

The VIN Veritas Award – from the Latin for truth – honors those who serve science and truth through courage and integrity.

The inaugural winners of the VIN Veritas Award, Drs. Scott Weese and Steve Valeika, were honored for their dedication to sharing the best available, science-based information about COVID-19 in the face of harassment and derision. Last year, Dr. Brennen McKenzie was honored for his courage, integrity, and dedication to promoting evidence-based veterinary medicine.

This year, the VIN Veritas Award committee chose to honor Lisa Freeman, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Nutrition), Kim Skibbe, DVM, and Caitlin Holly, DVM, for their work researching and speaking about the unresolved association between feeding certain types of dog foods and canine dilated cardiomyopathy.

While a definitive explanation as to the relationship between these foods and an increase in the incidence of dilated cardiomyopathy in breeds not commonly prone to dilated cardiomyopathy that often stabilizes or improves after diet change continues to evade, there was and is a clear signal of a link between those diets and heart disease worthy of investigation and public caution.

The VIN Veritas award is bestowed annually upon colleague(s) who demonstrate extraordinary courage and integrity in the service of science and truth. Nominations are solicited from veterinary colleagues, with a committee choosing the honoree(s) each year.

A call for nominations for VIN Veritas awardees will be distributed in the fall of each year.

Founded in 1991 by Paul D. Pion, DVM, DACVIM (Cardiology) and Duncan Ferguson, VMD, PhD, the Veterinary Information Network (VIN) is a member-supported, online service for veterinarians and veterinary students. With over 107,000 members worldwide, VIN provides advertising-free community, content, tools, resources, and continuing education for the veterinary profession.

Media contact: Christy Corp-Minamiji, DVM (she/her)

[email protected]

530-219-5636

SOURCE Veterinary Information Network