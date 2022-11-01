The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas Celebrate Black Friday Throughout November With Discounts on Luxury Vacations

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking for an amazing deal on a top-notch vacation to Mexico can take advantage of Black Friday deals all month long, thanks to The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, a collection of luxury resorts located in Mexico's top beach destinations.

Save now on an incredible vacation with Black Friday deals all month long at The Villa Group Resorts & Spas' top beach destinations in Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Black Friday specials for a luxurious trip to Mexico are available starting today, and lasting all November to maximize access to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Check out the deals for top destinations – Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.

RIVIERA NAYARIT

Get a 50% discount at Villa del Palmar Flamingos and Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, an oceanfront AAA Four-Diamond resort in Nuevo Vallarta. Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit has even more in store for members of its V-Level exclusive hotel benefits program, who will receive an additional 25% off for booking prior to November 21, 2022. There's no better time to book a dream vacation, with the holidays and a New Year on the horizon.

Along with this discounted rate, kids 12 years old and under stay for free. Each reservation will also receive a welcome amenity, and up to $100 resort credits that can be used during the stay. All guests deserve a family beach vacation with luxury amenities, gourmet cuisine, phenomenal services, and more.

PUERTO VALLARTA

What better way to enjoy the Pacific than by staying at an amazing all-inclusive resort in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. At Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta, making lasting memories is an every day goal. Incredible Black Friday specials are the resort's way of giving thanks for all its guests. Bookings made before November 21, 2022 will be 50% off, while V-Level members will get 75% off for a limited time.

Rooms are expected to fill up quickly, so travelers are advised to book now and travel later. Guests will also receive a welcome amenity, $100 in resort credits, and kids stay for free! This all-inclusive paradise getaway is perfect to celebrate any occasion.

LOS CABOS

Los Cabos is home to the famous Arch of Cabo San Lucas, magical towns filled with traditional Mexican culture, incredible tours, exquisite food, and some of the best all-inclusive resorts by Villa Group Resorts, including Villa del Palmar Los Cabos, Villa del Arco Los Cabos, Villa La Estancia Los Cabos, and the newest Villa La Valencia Los Cabos, which boasts the longest lazy river in the region. Travelers who reserve a 2023 vacation by November 21 will receive huge discounts. Become a V-Level member and get an additional 25% off.

Additional holiday surprises include a complimentary upgrade and free resort credits. V-Level members will receive extended Black Friday hours to book a 2023 dream vacation before anyone else.

ABOUT THE VILLA GROUP BEACH RESORTS & SPAS

With more than 30 years of experience, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas offer high-end and family-oriented, all-suite accommodations, facilities, and services at its diverse properties in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and the Islands of Loreto. Learn more at www.villagroupresorts.com.

