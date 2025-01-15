The Virgam Agency Unveils Comprehensive Brand Refresh: A New Era of Experiential Marketing Excellence

JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virgam Agency, a leader in experiential marketing innovation, announces a complete brand overhaul featuring a reimagined logo, and a state-of-the-art website. This refresh highlights the agency's commitment to innovative, results-driven marketing solutions.

A New Digital Frontier

The revamped website showcases a sleek design that enhances user experience and reflects the agency's approach to crafting unforgettable brand experiences.

"We're excited to embark on this new chapter and to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our field." Post this The Virgam Agency

"Our new digital presence is more than just a facelift," said Mardi Galdamez, Founder and CEO. "It embodies our philosophy where creativity meets strategy and brands come to life."

Brand Identity Reimagined

At the heart of this refresh is The Virgam Agency's updated logo – a bold, contemporary emblem that encapsulates the agency's forward-thinking. The new design pays homage to Virgam's roots in creating transformative brand experiences.

"Our refreshed logo symbolizes our agency's DNA," explains Galdamez.

Unparalleled Expertise

The Virgam Agency excels in three core areas:

Experiential Events: Crafting immersive experiences that create lasting connections between brands and consumers. Customer Acquisition: Implementing innovative strategies that turn casual interest into brand loyalty. Digital & Interactive: Using cutting-edge technologies to create captivating marketing experiences across multiple platforms.

A Culture-First Approach

The agency's success is rooted in its culture-first philosophy, prioritizing diversity, and creativity to ensure campaigns resonate authentically with diverse audiences.

"Our team is our greatest asset," Galdamez states. "We've fostered an environment where creativity thrives and diverse perspectives are celebrated."

Leadership That Inspires

Under Galdamez's visionary leadership, The Virgam Agency has become a trusted partner for brands seeking impact. Galdamez has worked with some of the biggest credit card issuers in the world, including American Express, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, and U.S. Bank and has executed experiential marketing and sampling campaigns for many well-known CPG products like, Lindt, Organic Valley, Danone, Zespri and Heluva Good.

Looking Ahead

As The Virgam Agency embarks on this new era, it remains committed to forging meaningful connections between brands and audiences. The agency is poised to deliver exceptional client results.

For more information about The Virgam Agency and to explore the new website, visit virgam.com.

Contact: [email protected] or 888.484.7426

About The Virgam Agency:

The Virgam Agency is a premier experiential marketing agency dedicated to creating meaningful connections between brands and their audiences through innovative strategies and impactful results.

SOURCE The Virgam Agency