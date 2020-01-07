The Vistria Group closes its third fund at $1.11 billion

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group ("Vistria" or the "Firm") a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on the middle market, today announced the final closing of Vistria Fund III, L.P. ("Fund III"), with $1.11 billion of total capital commitments which includes a $100 million commitment from the Firm's Principals and Operating Partners. Vistria Fund III was substantially oversubscribed, closing at its hard cap and surpassing its target of $800 million.

"We are very proud to have built a successful organization that is supported by a premier institutional investor group made up of long-standing existing and new limited partners, as well as a talented team of professionals with deep domain expertise across our targeted industries," said Martin Nesbitt, co-CEO and senior partner of Vistria. "The successful closing of Fund III will allow us to further capitalize on the investment opportunities that we are currently seeing in the middle market and clearly reflects the strength of our differentiated approach to growing and transforming businesses."

Vistria has closed three private equity funds and several co-investment vehicles since the closing of its first fund in 2014. Over that same period, Vistria has completed 20 portfolio company investments. Vistria Fund I closed with over $400 million in commitments and Vistria Fund II closed in 2017 with $872 million of commitments. Together with several co-investment vehicles raised since 2014, Vistria now manages more than $3.0 billion of institutional capital.

Kip Kirkpatrick, co-CEO and senior partner added, "We are very grateful for the overwhelming support from our limited partners throughout an accelerated and oversubscribed fundraising process. We believe that our deep network and differentiated investment approach in our targeted industry sectors gives us the ability to consistently identify unique investment opportunities that resonate well with investors amidst a highly competitive market. Our mission is to create a next generation private investment firm that builds great companies that drive meaningful impact in our targeted sectors."

Fund III will be a continuation of the same investment strategy that has been a key driver of Vistria's success since its inception. Vistria will target investments in middle market companies operating in the healthcare, education and financial services industries in North America. Consistent with predecessor funds, Fund III will seek to invest in businesses that can benefit from Vistria's deep network, operating expertise and regulatory perspectives.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com .

SOURCE The Vistria Group

Related Links

https://vistria.com

