The Vistria Group Names John Atkinson as Operating Partner to Support Financial Services Strategy

Veteran insurance executive joins Vistria to expand its insurance capabilities and support continued growth across its financial services portfolio.

CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle-market private investment firm with deep sector expertise across essential industries, today announced that John Atkinson has joined as an Operating Partner within its Financial Services team.

Atkinson brings more than two decades of leadership experience across insurance brokerage, risk management, and human capital solutions. Most recently, he led one of Marsh's fastest-growing business units across the U.S. and Canada, building scaled, client-centric platforms in complex insurance markets.

John Atkinson joins The Vistria Group as Operating Partner.

His appointment reflects Vistria's continued focus on insurance as a core investment theme within financial services, alongside wealth management and the intersection of its core sectors, including healthcare, knowledge & learning, and housing. Atkinson will also leverage his experience to support portfolio companies across these areas as needed.

Vistria's Financial Services portfolio has strong momentum across these themes, including investments in The Mather Group, a national RIA providing comprehensive wealth management services; Daybright Financial, a leading provider of benefits solutions to the K-12 and public sector; and Flores & Associates, a leading provider of consumer-directed health solutions to small and mid-sized employers.

The addition of Atkinson further expands Vistria's capabilities in insurance brokerage, while positioning the firm to build on recent investments such as Lumen Holdings and pursue additional opportunities across the insurance value chain.

"Insurance is a core area of focus for Vistria, and we see significant opportunity to invest behind differentiated platforms across brokerage and adjacent segments," said Boris Rapoport, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services. "John's experience working alongside management teams to drive growth and navigate industry complexity will enhance how we execute on that strategy."

"John is a highly respected leader in the insurance industry with a track record of building and scaling businesses in complex markets," said Mike Castleforte, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services. "His experience and perspective will be instrumental as we continue to grow our financial services platform and deepen our presence in insurance."

"The insurance industry is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for specialized expertise and client-centric solutions," said Atkinson. "Vistria's thematic approach and focus on operational value creation position it well to capitalize on these trends, and I'm excited to work with the team to support continued growth across the portfolio."

Atkinson joins Vistria's Financial Services group of Operating Partners, including a distinguished team with deep experience across insurance and financial services, such as Albert Benchimol, former CEO of AXIS Capital, Mark Smith, former President of K2 Insurance Services, and Christi Byron, a senior leader in insurance distribution and operations.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With $17 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria.com.

John Atkinson: Background and Credentials

Atkinson's career spans senior leadership roles across insurance brokerage, risk management, and public service. Key credentials include:

Marsh: Led one of Marsh's fastest-growing business units in the U.S. and Canada

Led one of Marsh's fastest-growing business units in the U.S. and Canada Civic Leadership: Chair, Illinois Economic Development Corporation

Chair, Illinois Economic Development Corporation Former Chair, Illinois Board of Higher Education

Current Board Memberships: Catholic Charities of Chicago; Director at mHub; Director at Illinois Quantum and Electronics Park; One Million Degrees

Common Questions about Vistria's Financial Services Portfolio

Who is John Atkinson and why was he appointed?

John Atkinson is a veteran insurance executive with senior leadership experience at Marsh, where he led one of the firm's fastest-growing business units across the U.S. and Canada. He brings deep expertise in insurance brokerage and a track record of building and scaling client-centric platforms in complex markets.

He was appointed to support Vistria's continued expansion in insurance, a core investment theme for the firm, and to help identify and scale differentiated platforms across brokerage and adjacent segments.

How does Vistria's Financial Services team create value for portfolio companies?

Vistria partners with middle-market companies to drive operational improvements, support geographic expansion, and execute strategic acquisitions. The firm's approach is grounded in thematic investing across key areas including insurance, wealth management, and tech-enabled solutions at the intersection of its core sectors.

Through its Operating Partner model, Vistria brings in senior executives like John Atkinson to work directly with management teams, helping translate investment strategy into execution and accelerate growth across the portfolio.

What sectors does The Vistria Group focus on?

Vistria invests in essential industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Knowledge & Learning, and Real Estate, with an emphasis on businesses that generate financial returns alongside measurable social impact. Through deep sector expertise, disciplined execution, and measurable outcomes, Vistria drives outsized value for investors, companies, and communities alike. Within Financial Services, the firm is focused on high-growth segments such as insurance, wealth management, benefits and healthcare-related financial solutions.

SOURCE The Vistria Group