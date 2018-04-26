The Vitamin K2 Association Forms with Kappa Bioscience Joining as Founding Executive Board Member

SPRING, Texas, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Vitamin K2 Association announced its formation to promote and steward the vitamin K2 category globally. Leading vitamin K2 manufacturer Kappa Bioscience has joined as a Founding Executive Board Member. Vesta Ingredients and Xsto Solutions have also joined as members and Flora Research Laboratories and Nutrasource have joined as Associate Members.

The Vitamin K2 Association will work to provide a measure of assurance of the level of quality in the Vitamin K2 marketplace through ingredient and product testing, and to continue to raise awareness and education of the benefits and science supporting this product.

"Kappa Bioscience is a category leader, and we are thrilled to have them join as a Founding Executive Board Member," said Vitamin K2 Association Executive Director Len Monheit. "A primary focus of the association will be to establish quality standards and to promote these standards to the market and other key stakeholders. We will also work to provide a measure of assurance of the level of quality in the Vitamin K2 marketplace through ingredient and product testing, and to continue to raise awareness and education of the benefits and science supporting this product."

"The formation of this association is an important step in the continued, healthy growth of a K2 market. We are proud to be among the founding members," said Egil Greve, President and CEO of Kappa Bioscience. "Through promotion of transparency, quality standards and agreed testing parameters, brands and consumers can be assured of quality K2 products that deliver on promise and value."

All Vitamin K2 Association members commit to a Code of Ethics and adhere to the USP Monograph for Vitamin K2.

The association will raise awareness of Vitamin K2, the science supporting the category, and reach out to a broad range of associations, academia and media, working with government groups, the healthcare community and the industry - globally. The association will work to provide a measure of assurance of the level of quality in the Vitamin K2 marketplace through ingredient and product testing, and to continue to raise awareness and education of the benefits and science supporting it.

Learn more about the Vitamin K2 Association at VitaminK2Association.org.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, 630-923-0211

194093@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vitamin-k2-association-forms-with-kappa-bioscience-joining-as-founding-executive-board-member-300637223.html

SOURCE Vitamin K2 Association