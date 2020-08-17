The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches CBD HQ as the Industry-Leading Destination for CBD Wellness Solutions

CBD HQ now offers over 20 trusted brands that meet The Vitamin Shoppe's high quality standards, including top-selling brands such as Garden of Life, Charlotte's Web, Irwin Naturals, Uncle Bud's, and SoulSpring, among others. New to the CBD HQ offering at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements this summer are the innovative Papa & Barkley and Hydrocanna brands. This comprehensive assortment encompasses ingestible CBD hemp extract formulations in liquid tinctures, capsules, gummies and beverages, as well as topical CBD products and beauty formulas.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores are proud to be the premiere destinations for trusted CBD hemp extract products. We were the first national retailer to offer a broad selection of ingestible CBD products and our new CBD HQ concept is the next evolution of our commitment to this thriving, innovative wellness category. Driven by strong word-of-mouth, personal testimonials and self-directed consumer research, we are seeing robust interest in CBD from our customers. To meet that demand, The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements continues to expand our industry-leading assortment of CBD products in trusted formulations that meet our exacting standards of quality."

The knowledgeable Health Enthusiast associates in all The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores can provide expert product information to customers seeking education and guidance about CBD hemp extract, as well as a wide array of other wellness solutions.

The full CBD HQ experience is currently available in 572 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores in 39 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Another 150 stores offer a focused assortment of topical and beauty CBD products.

The Vitamin Shoppe first launched CBD hemp extract products, including ingestible formulations, in April 2019 in 135 stores.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 730 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe

Related Links

http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

