The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches Holistic Telehealth Service Featuring GLP-1 Medications, Including Ozempic®, Mounjaro®, and Low-Cost Semaglutide and Tirzepatide Options

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the launch of Whole Health Rx™ by The Vitamin Shoppe, an innovative telehealth service that offers a holistic approach to health solutions, encompassing prescription medications, nutritional supplements for whole-body health, and expert guidance on lifestyle practices to support lifelong wellness.

Whole Health Rx™ by The Vitamin Shoppe offers comprehensive weight-loss solutions for whole-body health, encompassing prescription GLP-1 medications, educational resources, and nutrition support.

Whole Health Rx is initially launching with a focus on weight-management solutions, offering virtual, streamlined access to GLP-1 agonist medications, including Ozempic®, Mounjaro®, Rybelsus®, and compounded versions of semaglutide and tirzepatide, via licensed medical providers. These telehealth services are offered alongside The Vitamin Shoppe's industry-leading education resources, as well as nutritionist-recommended supplements to help optimize the weight loss journey for healthy results.

Whole Health Rx enables access to a virtual care platform, powered by WellSync, that safely and seamlessly connects patients with licensed healthcare providers in real time. This innovative service delivers a high standard of personalized care and prescription medications, with lower costs and greater convenience for patients.

Lee Wright, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "Whole Health Rx by The Vitamin Shoppe is a meaningful evolution in our company's mission to consistently and comprehensively support the health needs of our customers. As a pioneer in the wellness space since 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe is uniquely positioned to offer a truly holistic approach to weight loss that unites proven pharmaceutical interventions with our unmatched expertise in nutrition support and whole-body health. As we continue to enhance The Vitamin Shoppe's position as the leading destination for lifelong wellness, Whole Health Rx will expand to meet other health needs beyond weight management."

Customers of Whole Health Rx will receive a seamless, virtual patient experience from licensed medical providers, beginning with an online questionnaire regarding medical history and goals, as well as a live video interview if deemed necessary for further assessment. If approved for a prescription, orders will be easily and quickly fulfilled through Whole Health Rx's pharmacy partners and delivered in the mail. Monthly medication subscriptions start at $219 per month with introductory pricing ($269 at regular price), with no insurance required.*

Education and nutrition support is central to the Whole Health Rx experience, with easy access to online resources to empower patients and inform the decision-making process, while also illuminating the clinical, nutritional, and lifestyle options that can support healthy weight loss and blood sugar management.

Similarly, supplement products that can play an important role in supporting weight loss are available in-store and online at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, within dedicated Whole Heath Rx displays. Nutritionist-recommended products for GLP-1 users include: protein supplements that can help offset a reduction in muscle mass when losing weight; a high-quality multivitamin that can provide crucial vitamins and minerals when significantly limiting food intake; a probiotic to support the microbiome and healthy digestion; and fiber supplements to meet daily requirements for this key macronutrient as appetite decreases.

Brian Tanzer, Director of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at The Vitamin Shoppe, noted: "Data shows that a significant percentage of the population is not meeting the daily requirements for key nutrients, such as vitamins C, D, and magnesium. This problem will be further exacerbated by the use of GLP-1 medications which decrease overall food intake. Whole Health Rx is a multidimensional service that can help ensure individuals have the proper nutrition information and products to manage weight loss in a healthy and effective manner."

For more information about Whole Health Rx or to start the intake process, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/glp1weightloss or speak to a knowledgeable Health Enthusiast® store associate at any location of The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements.

*GLP-1 Rx drug products require an assessment from a licensed healthcare provider who will determine if the medication is appropriate. Your clinician will make a treatment decision based on your medical history and overall health after the completion of a telehealth consultation.

GLP-1 receptor agonists—including Ozempic®, Mounjaro®, Rybelsus®, Semaglutide, and Tirzepatide—have been prescribed (on-and-off label) for weight management, including obesity, along with a reduced caloric diet and increased physical activity. Ozempic®, Mounjaro®, and Rybelsus® are FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes treatment but may be prescribed off-label for weight loss at a healthcare provider's discretion. Take precaution with, and read all warnings concerning, GLP-1s, as they may cause serious side effects, including a risk of thyroid c-cell tumors. Do not use if you or your family have a history of a type of thyroid cancer called MTC (medullary thyroid carcinoma) or MEN 2 (multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome). See important warnings & safety info about these medications. As an alternative to FDA-approved branded products, where appropriate, a provider may prescribe a GLP-1 compounded drug that is effective when prescribed off label for weight loss, which is prepared by a state-licensed sterile compounding pharmacy partner. Although GLP-1 compounded drugs are permitted to be prescribed under federal law, they are not FDA-approved and do not undergo safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing review. Thoroughly review all warnings and essential safety information regarding these drugs. See important safety information.

The Vitamin Shoppe is not sponsored by or affiliated with any of the third-party brands identified. Trademarks, brands, logos, and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. Ozempic® and Rybelsus® are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S. Mounjaro® and its delivery device base are registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through approximately 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

