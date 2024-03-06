The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches Pure Encapsulations®, the #1 Most Recommended Professional Supplement Brand by Healthcare Professionals¹, in All Stores Nationwide and Online

A curated range of Pure Encapsulations' science-backed formulas is now available in over 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, and Pure Encapsulations®, the #1 most recommended professional supplement brand by healthcare professionals1, today announced the launch of Pure Encapsulations in The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as online at www.vitaminshoppe.com.

Available through healthcare professionals and certain eCommerce channels, Pure Encapsulations is now available at retail in The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Pure Encapsulations at The Vitamin Shoppe, making our first venture into in-store retail. This significant milestone enables our supplements to be accessible to consumers in a physical retail environment, expanding our reach beyond our traditional channels," said Dawn Setlock, RN BSN, Vice President and General Manager of Pure Encapsulations. "We specifically chose The Vitamin Shoppe due to their esteemed Health Enthusiast store associates, who offer tailored recommendations to consumers in-store. This new collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering premium health and wellness professional supplements to consumers who may not have direct access to Pure Encapsulations through their healthcare professionals."

Top-selling Pure Encapsulations products now available at all locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements include:

O.N.E.™ Multivitamin, a modern-day multivitamin that provides 19 essential vitamins and minerals in highly bioavailable form

Berberine UltraSorb™, that provides 550 mg of clinically-studied, enhanced bioavailability berberine phytosome to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels already within the normal range ‡

Digestive Enzyme Ultra, a blend of vegetarian digestive enzymes that supports protein, carbohydrate, fat, fiber, and dairy digestion‡

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are pleased to offer a curated range of Pure Encapsulations products within our stores and on vitaminshoppe.com, providing greater accessibility and ease of shopping to a brand that is well known for its exceptional quality and science-backed formulas. Our brand partners know they can trust our Health Enthusiast store associates to provide customers with the highest levels of service, expertise, and product knowledge—which helps make us unique among supplement retailers. The Vitamin Shoppe is proud to continuously align with the most innovative brands in health and wellness and deliver the most sought-after supplement products to consumers across the country."

Pure Encapsulations products address a wide spectrum of consumer needs, from those seeking general health and wellness to individuals looking for targeted support for specific goals. With a focus on science-backed ingredients and rigorous quality standards, Pure Encapsulations products support individuals' efforts to achieve their best health and lead fulfilling lives.

All Pure Encapsulations products are formulated using non-GMO ingredients††, free from unnecessary additives and many common allergens*. Accredited and cGMP-compliant laboratories test all Pure Encapsulations' ingredients and final products to ensure high quality standards.

About Pure Encapsulations®

For over 30 years, Pure Encapsulations® has been recognized as a global leader in vitamins, minerals and supplements, offering science-based nutritional solutions through healthcare professionals. As the #1 most recommended professional supplement brand by healthcare professionals1, Pure Encapsulations® believes in the power of nutrition and science to establish a new gold standard for professional supplements that promote health and wellness for all. Our products are meticulously formulated using high-quality ingredients, FREE FROM unnecessary additives and many common allergens* and backed by verifiable science. At Pure Encapsulations®, we have a long-standing commitment to scientific innovation, and the proof is in our products. From supporting research initiatives and partnering with global academic research institutions, to providing products and technical expertise, we contribute significantly to the advancement of nutritional science.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

