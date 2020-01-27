The Vitamin Shoppe Opens New Distribution Channel in Partnership with LA Fitness

Catering to the wellness goals and need states of the LA Fitness membership, these in-gym shops serve up sports nutrition products and on-the-go healthy snacks and beverages, as well as a selection of vitamins, minerals, and supplement products. The thoughtfully curated merchandise assortment of over 900 skus is comprised of about 90 leading health and wellness brands, including The Vitamin Shoppe's® proprietary brands: BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt®, and ProBioCare®.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are thrilled to bring The Vitamin Shoppe experience directly into LA Fitness locations. These shops provide the health-conscious members of LA Fitness easy access to their favorite sports nutrition and supplement products, as well as the exceptional expertise and guidance of our Health Enthusiasts. This initiative represents an innovative new channel of distribution for The Vitamin Shoppe with great potential for growth and we look forward to a productive partnership with LA Fitness."

New customers who initially sign up for The Vitamin Shoppe's Healthy Awards® loyalty program in an LA Fitness location will receive a 10 percent discount on their purchase. For more information on The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About LA Fitness

Founded in 1984, LA Fitness is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., operating nearly 700 locations in 26 states and Canada. Its mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about LA Fitness, visit lafitness.com or download the mobile app--search on iTunes or Google Play for LA Fitness. To find a club nearest you, call (800) LA FITNESS.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe

Related Links

http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

