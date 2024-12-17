The Vomela Companies Expands Fusion Imaging Division

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vomela Companies, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, today announced it has acquired the business of Color Reflections of Las Vegas, Nevada. The acquisition will operate as a division of Vomela's Fusion Imaging Group, a leader in brand activations and exhibits.

Vomela President and CEO Mark Auth shared, "Our continued growth in this market has helped determine our next steps to create a much-needed anchor in Las Vegas, the capital of the events and exhibits industry."

"At the beginning of 2024, Vomela merged three of its locations to form its Fusion Imaging Group, and during 2024 has made substantial investments to greatly expand its already robust production capabilities. That expansion reflects the growing needs of our customers in various verticals such as events, tradeshow and retail. This acquisition further expands our reach, manufacturing and support capabilities," stated Kerry James, Executive Vice President, Vomela Specialty Company.

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies is a North American visual communications network capable of producing a wide variety of event, fleet, OEM, commercial, promotional, store décor and transportation graphics. Founded in 1947, the company employs more than 1,300 people in 21 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

With operating locations in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Saint Paul, Fusion Imaging Group is a partner to event and experiential agencies, exhibit houses and brand marketers managing every aspect of your projects.

