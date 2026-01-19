THE WAIT IS OVER: RED BULL® ICED EDITION AND RED BULL PEACH EDITION ARE HERE TO STAY

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull announces the highly anticipated return of two fan-favorite products: the Red Bull Iced Edition and Red Bull Peach Edition launching at retailers nationwide with and without sugar today.

Formerly known as the Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry and Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach, these limited-time seasonal offerings delighted taste buds and sparked widespread desire.

Red Bull Iced Edition features the taste of sweet blueberries and smooth vanilla, and the Red Bull Peach Edition delivers a taste of crisp white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes.

Both editions provide the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink but offer distinct flavors. The products are available at retailers nationwide in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans, sold individually, in 4-packs, and in variety packs.

To explore wiiings for every taste, visit Red Bull Editions.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 12.6 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed in 2024 alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit RedBull.com.

SOURCE Red Bull