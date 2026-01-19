THE WAIT IS OVER: RED BULL® ICED EDITION AND RED BULL PEACH EDITION ARE HERE TO STAY

News provided by

Red Bull

Jan 19, 2026, 07:07 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull announces the highly anticipated return of two fan-favorite products: the Red Bull Iced Edition and Red Bull Peach Edition launching at retailers nationwide with and without sugar today.

Formerly known as the Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry and Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach, these limited-time seasonal offerings delighted taste buds and sparked widespread desire.

Red Bull Iced Edition features the taste of sweet blueberries and smooth vanilla, and the Red Bull Peach Edition delivers a taste of crisp white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes. 

Both editions provide the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink but offer distinct flavors. The products are available at retailers nationwide in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans, sold individually, in 4-packs, and in variety packs.

To explore wiiings for every taste, visit Red Bull Editions.

About Red Bull
Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 12.6 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed in 2024 alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit RedBull.com.

SOURCE Red Bull

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

LEVEL UP YOUR FITNESS ROUTINE WITH RED BULL ZERO MISSED WORKOUTS

LEVEL UP YOUR FITNESS ROUTINE WITH RED BULL ZERO MISSED WORKOUTS

Quitter's Day, Jan. 9, is getting a makeover this year with the launch of Red Bull Zero Missed Workouts, a Strava-based challenge designed to help...
Issin and Riko Make History for Japan, Winning Red Bull BC One 2025 World Final at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena

Issin and Riko Make History for Japan, Winning Red Bull BC One 2025 World Final at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena

Japanese breakers B-Boy Issin and B-Girl Riko were crowned Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 Champions after an unforgettable night of head-to-head...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Retail

Retail

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics