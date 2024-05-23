THE WALLA WALLA VALLEY BECOMES FIRST CERTIFIED BLUE ZONES COMMUNITY® IN WASHINGTON

More than 6,700 individuals supported the community's transformation through Blue Zones Project

WALLA WALLA, Wash., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones, LLC announced that Walla Walla Valley, WA has achieved Blue Zones Community® certification, making it the first to earn the designation in the state. The certification recognizes the measurable success of Walla Walla Valley's well-being transformation through the successful implementation of Blue Zones Project® and the culmination of the initiative's work in the community.

Local supporters celebrated the achievement on April 12, 2024, with Blue Zones Project colleagues from local and national teams expressing gratitude for the many residents and organizations working to improve well-being across the community.

"We thank community members and organizations for their commitment to creating a culture of well-being across the Walla Walla Valley," said Meghan DeBolt, executive director of the Project. "Through your collaboration and dedication, the programs and policies implemented through Blue Zones Project in Walla Walla Valley have made healthy choices the easier option for everyone, paving the way for a longer, happier life for current and future residents."

Brought to Walla Walla Valley by Adventist Health in 2020, Blue Zones Project is a pioneering population health initiative that brings evidence-based best practices in built environment, policy, and social connection to participating communities. The initiative has engaged local leaders, volunteers, and organizations to help residents move naturally, eat wisely, develop healthy connections, and live with purpose. Walla Walla Valley earned the designation by meeting Project benchmarks in categories including resident and employer engagement rates, well-being scores, and community policies.

Community members who engaged with the Project and took the RealAge Test as a follow up measurement had higher Purpose, Social, and Community Well-Being scores during a time when well-being has been on the decline across the country.

Additionally, because of the community-wide effort, Walla Walla Valley can celebrate the following outcomes:

$9.8 million in funding secured for well-being projects with the support of Blue Zones Project.

in funding secured for well-being projects with the support of Blue Zones Project. 56 organizations implemented Blue Zones Project programs and policies into their cultures.

10 worksites, 7 restaurants, 6 schools, and 2 grocery stores implemented well-being best practices to become Blue Zones Project Approved™ and provide healthier services for their employees and those they serve in the community.

20 Built-Environment, 15 Tobacco, and 12 Food policies were implemented into College Place and Walla Walla to support better health among residents. Among those were the Walawàla Plaza, Lion's Park Renovation, Safe Routes to Schools maps, Produce RX program, community garden implementations, and an increase in tobacco-free spaces.

and to support better health among residents. Among those were the Walawàla Plaza, Lion's Park Renovation, Safe Routes to Schools maps, Produce RX program, community garden implementations, and an increase in tobacco-free spaces. Produce consumption by underserved community members, as measured by BMAC food distribution, has grown 68% from 2020 to 2023.

Walla Walla's WalkScore increased from 65 to 72, and its BikeScore rose from 37 to 49. (Higher walkability in neighborhoods is associated with decreased rates of obesity and diabetes.)

These impressive measures are the direct result of the participation of more than 6,700 individuals and over 80 organizations who implemented Project programs, activities, and best practices. "Walla Walla Valley has made great strides in well-being during a challenging time when well-being has been on the decline across the country. The gains in well-being for Walla Walla Valley are a direct result of the commitment of partners, residents, and organizations working together with a shared vision to create a healthier, happier community where people live better and longer lives," said Ben Leedle, CEO of Blue Zones, and co-founder of Blue Zones Project. "By making healthy choices easier, the Walla Walla Valley has invested in the well-being of their residents for generations to come."

Since 2021, Blue Zones Project has been instrumental in helping partners in the community rally around well-being. Area schools implemented policies and introduced food options that encourage healthy eating on campus, integrated daily physical activity, and incorporated other Blue Zones principles into their environments to positively impact more than 3,225 students. Local restaurants added 12 new Blue Zones-inspired dishes to make healthier choices easier while dining out. Blue Zones Project saw 1,009 individuals attend purpose workshops and residents generated over $144,000 for the community through more than 3,800 volunteer hours donated. Award-winning built environment projects like the establishment of Walawála Plaza helped create more pedestrian-friendly spaces, among other policy initiatives.

"Communities with higher levels of well-being see lower healthcare costs, higher productivity, and are celebrated as great places to live," said Jennifer Furler, vice president of Blue Zones Project strategic relationships. "The collective impact made possible by individuals throughout the Walla Walla Valley exemplifies the transformative power individuals possess when they come together with a dedicated and sustained commitment to community well-being."

Community leaders and volunteers plan to build upon the foundation laid by Blue Zones Project for Walla Walla Valley's continued progress toward optimal health and well-being. As a certified Blue Zones Community, the Walla Walla Valley has a strong foundation of well-being to support health and promote longevity throughout the community.

History

The idea for Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley began during early 2018. Residents invited Blue Zones Project to visit the valley to see if a Blue Zones Project community-transformation initiative could be successful. Community members who met with the Blue Zones Project team expressed a desire to make the Walla Walla Valley a better place to live, work, and play. They were committed to supporting the work needed to create community-wide improvements for people living in the valley. Once it was established that the community had the interest and commitment to implement an initiative, funding was secured. Adventist Health partnered with the Project to help improve the well-being of its service areas and Walla Walla Valley was selected as the first site. Work for Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley officially began in November 2020.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, more than 75 communities across North America have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 6.5 million citizens. The population health solution includes communities in Arizona, California, Minnesota, Iowa, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin. For more information, visit bluezonesproject.com.

About Blue Zones Project - Walla Walla Valley

Blue Zones Project® is brought to Walla Walla Valley through an innovative sponsorship with Adventist Health and in partnership with Walla Walla University and Blue Zones, LLC. Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii, as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones® organization, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work and other initiatives, Adventist Health is leading a 21st century well-being transformation movement.

