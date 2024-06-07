The Walt Disney Company Kicks Off Global Celebration Honoring 90 Years of Donald Duck

BURBANK, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Walt Disney Company kicked off a special company-wide campaign celebrating 90 years of Donald Duck with an exclusive first-look on Good Morning America that showcased new Donald Duck-inspired products and a surprise party in studio for Donald. The months-long celebration will feature feathered festivities and exciting moments from across the company, including Walt Disney Animation Studios, consumer products, Disney parks, and more. Disney will release a new brand spot on June 9 highlighting the storytelling magic behind the beloved character to commemorate the anniversary of Donald's 1934 debut in Walt Disney's Silly Symphony short cartoon, The Wise Little Hen.

Today's Good Morning America segment showcased over 70 exciting Donald Duck-themed products from over 20 licensees, highlighting popular brands like American Tourister, Casetify, and Loungefly. Throughout the summer, fans will be able to shop dozens of additional products from industry-leading brands like Cakeworthy, Citizen, Forever 21, GAP, PEZ, Simple Modern, and more.

This campaign will look back at the journey of this iconic character and the role he has played in Disney's unparalleled storytelling legacy. Donald's relatable frustrations with everyday life and events have made him one of the world's most famous personalities. His popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and having his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Donald Duck has been featured in over 150 short films – more than any other Disney character – and on June 9, The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation Team will release two newly restored classic Donald Duck shorts directed by Disney Legend Jack Hannah, which will stream on Disney+. In Crazy Over Daisy (1950), Donald attempts to get back at Chip and Dale for wrecking his bicycle while on his way to Daisy's house. In Out on a Limb (1950), Donald discovers the tree home of the chipmunks – disrupting it with a tree pruner which they believe to be a monster.

Additionally, on June 9, Donald's adventures will continue in an all-new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, D.I.Y. Duck, the Studios' first Donald Duck-starring short since 1961. Debuting on Disney+ as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios' YouTube, Disney Channel, and Freeform, this short finds Donald trying his hand at some home repairs which begin with the replacement of a light bulb and quickly turn into a series of comic catastrophes. His temper flares and his frustration grows as things spiral out of control and lead to an explosive finale. Incoming Disney Legend and renowned animator Mark Henn wrote and directed D.I.Y. Duck as his last project before retiring from the company in December 2023. The short is produced by Emmy® Award-winner Dorothy McKim and was created by the hand-drawn animation team at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Jennifer Lee, Disney Animation's chief creative officer, executive produced. The short also pays tribute to Disney Legend Clarence "Ducky" Nash, who originated the voice of Donald for his first 50 years, and who delivers the character's vocal gestures and assorted wise quacks by way of archival voice recordings.

Throughout June at the Tokyo Disney Resort, guests can enjoy even more fun during "Donald's Quacky Duck City" at Tokyo Disneyland, a celebration featuring limited-time themed decorations, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and the "Quacky Celebration: Donald the Legend!" parade. Over at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, fans of Donald can join the celebration through July 7 with limited-time offerings including "Donald's Birthday Duckling Dance" where guests will have the chance to walk and twirl alongside Donald, specialty outfits for Donald as he walks around the park and hotels, and themed merchandise and food and beverage items. A themed castle projection show "Donald's Quacktastic Surprise!" will take place on the evening of June 9 for one night only.

At the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, Donald Duck started his birthday celebrations early by making some "quack-tastic" changes across the historic space, including a Donald-centric reimagining of the Walt Disney Archives logo based on Donald Duck's designs through the years; the classic Mickey Avenue sign originally seen in The Reluctant Dragon (1941) transforming into "Donald" Avenue; and other special overlays and activities.

Follow @Disney and @MickeyMouse on Instagram for a special surprise and to watch the all-new brand spot on June 9 to celebrate #DonaldDuck90th.

