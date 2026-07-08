The Walt Disney Company, the American Camp Association, and the American Camp Foundation Partner to Expand Access to Summer Camp for Hundreds of Youth Nationwide

Disney supports camperships and brings the spirit of Camp Rock 3 to ACA-accredited camps across the country

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Camp Association® (ACA), The American Camp Foundation (ACF), and the Walt Disney Company are partnering this summer to unlock the magic of camp for hundreds of kids across the country. Disney is teaming up with ACA to offer scholarships ("camperships") to make summer camp possible for underserved kids across the country. In addition to increasing access for more youth to experience the life-changing benefits of camp, select ACA accredited camps will receive a surprise and delight visit from the Camp Rock 3 "All Roads Lead to Camp" Bus Tour in the weeks leading up to the Camp Rock 3 premiere.

Thanks to Disney's support, ACF will provide hundreds of camperships for youth in communities across the United States, helping to remove financial barriers that can prevent children from attending camp. The "All Roads Lead to Camp" Bus Tour will highlight camp experiences that support well-being and foster positive youth development and a sense of belonging.

"Camp gives young people the opportunity to build confidence, form meaningful friendships, discover new interests, and develop skills that last a lifetime," said Henry DeHart, CEO, ACA. "We're grateful to collaborate with Disney to help make these transformative experiences accessible to more children and families."

The "All Roads Lead to Camp" Bus Tour will travel more than 9,000 miles across the country, bringing the spirit of Camp Rock 3 to fans through special appearances, including stops at select ACA-accredited camps, featuring photo moments, special giveaways, and fun surprises inspired by Camp Rock.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that all children have the opportunity to experience the magic of a high-quality camp that fosters connection, confidence, meaningful friendships, and personal growth. Camp also offers young people a chance to engage face-to-face with peers and mentors and build resilience through new experiences and challenges. Through shared experiences, supportive mentors, and opportunities for creativity and self-expression, camp helps young people find their voice and realize their potential.

About the American Camp Association®

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 20,000 year-round and summer camps in the United States that annually serve more than 26 million campers. ACA provides evidence-based education, professional development, and advocacy for the camp industry and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation signifies a camp's voluntary commitment to health, safety, risk management, and the overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

About the American Camp Foundation

The American Camp Foundation (ACF) is the philanthropic partner of the American Camp Association (ACA). The Foundation secures and stewards resources that help ACA strengthen quality and expand children's access to the benefits of camp. The ACF enables this work through long-term investment and philanthropic support.

About Disney Corporate Social Responsibility

This initiative is part of Disney's ongoing commitment to supporting kids, families, and communities around the world. To learn more about how Disney supports future generations, visit Disney.com/FutureGenerations.

About Camp Rock 3

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

Camp Rock 3 premieres August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

SOURCE American Camp Association