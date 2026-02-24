The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Exhibition Opens March 2026 at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The upcoming exhibition will highlight The Walt Disney Studios' extraordinary involvement during the United States World War II effort.

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum announces a new special exhibition, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II , which will be on view from March 13 to September 10, 2026. This immersive, family-friendly exhibition illustrates how The Walt Disney Studios contributed to the Allies' war effort by devoting over 90% of its output to producing original artwork, as well as training and public-service films. The Walt Disney Studios and World War II is organized by The Walt Disney Family Museum, in San Francisco, California.

The Walt Disney Studios and World War II will be on view from March 13 to September 10, 2026 at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Image Credit: Mike Gabriel (United States), Donald Duck exhibition insignia for The Walt Disney Studios and World War II, 2019. Courtesy of Mike Gabriel;© Disney

When Walt Disney received word that The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA, had been converted into an Army anti-aircraft base after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, he and his staff pledged to support the war effort without hesitation. All of Disney's contributions to the war effort, which played an important role in boosting morale, were produced without profit. Disney's war production included more than 1,200 insignia for the Armed Forces and related auxiliary groups, animated short films with some favorite Disney characters, as well as instructional media and government educational films, posters, and publications. The Studios' wartime production was considered so important to the United States that it was guarded around the clock by troops.

"The Walt Disney Studios and World War II exhibition tells a powerful story of creativity, resilience, and courage during one of the most challenging times in history," said Mary Pat Higgins, president and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. "Walt Disney and his studio acted as true Upstanders, using their talents and resources to support the Allied war effort and uplift morale on the front lines and the home front. By bringing this immersive, family-friendly exhibition to North Texas, we are highlighting Disney's extraordinary contributions and inspiring visitors of all ages to recognize the impact of using creativity and compassion to stand against injustice."

During this unique era of animation history, The Walt Disney Studios functioned as a tremendous morale builder for both the civilian public and deployed Allied troops. Walt knew that cartoons would be an ideal medium for communicating with the American people in a casual, uncomplicated manner about war related issues and anxieties. Disney characters appeared on insignia for military units worldwide, seen on aircrafts, ships, vehicles, buildings, and clothing. They were also part of home front efforts, appearing in ads, magazines, posters, and campaigns promoting food recycling, rationing, war bonds, and farming. This exhibition includes more than 500 examples of these rare, historical objects, and film clips.

"The stories of the men and women who fought to defend our country are both inspirational and instructive. As Walt Disney once said, 'Tomorrow will be better for as long as America keeps alive the ideals of freedom and a better life.' We are honored to collaborate with the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum to bring The Walt Disney Studios and World War II to Dallas," said Kirsten Komoroske, executive director of The Walt Disney Family Museum.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum extends its heartfelt gratitude to presenting sponsor Texas Instruments, with additional support from Debbie and Ron Greene, American Airlines, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, NFI Industries, and other supporters for their generous contributions to this special exhibition.

"We are thrilled to support this incredible exhibition that highlights an inspiring chapter of history where ingenuity and determination were used to make a meaningful difference," said Andy Smith, director of giving and volunteering for Texas Instruments and executive director of the TI Foundation. "This exhibit not only showcases the important role The Walt Disney Studios played during World War II, but also reminds us of the power of resilience and unity in the face of immense challenges."

For more information and to purchase tickets for The Walt Disney Studios and World War II exhibition, visit: dhhrm.org/disney

About the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum teaches the history of the Holocaust and advances human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. Founded in 1984 by Holocaust survivors, the Museum serves as an educational center for the community. The Museum has three educational wings highlighting Holocaust history and human rights violations that shaped our world; a Dimensions in Testimony Theater featuring an opportunity to interact directly with a holographic image of a Holocaust survivor; a 250-seat theater with daily screenings and regular special events, and a rotating special exhibition gallery. Through powerful exhibitions, engaging programs, and grade-appropriate resources, the Museum inspires students and visitors to become Upstanders who make a positive difference. Visit DHHRM.org or call (214) 741-7500 for more information.

