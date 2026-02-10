'The War of the Twins' raises the stakes in an epic battle of family, prophecy and resistance

Love, courage and sacrifice collide with rising darkness in this second volume of 'Shattered Earth Chronicles'

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Brian Bowen returns readers to the richly imagined Shattered Earth universe for a gripping continuation of his epic fantasy saga. Set in the aftermath of the Battle of Riftbridge, "The War of the Twins" (published by Archway Publishing) plunges deeper into a world on the brink of collapse, where destiny, warfare, and the bonds of family are tested as never before.

The War of the Twins: Book Two of the Shattered Earth Chronicles

The novel follows 14-year-old Aiden, who has fallen through a rift between worlds and is now imprisoned by the ruthless tyrant Zaphon. While Aiden struggles to survive captivity, his younger siblings — twins Emma and Emrys — pursue him into the unfamiliar realm, only to become fugitives in the once-friendly kingdom of Lebany. During a dark ritual that allows Zaphon's children to cross between worlds, Aiden manages a dangerous escape. His journey is fraught with obstacles as he races to reunite with his siblings and warn the world that war is coming.

Meanwhile, Emma trains relentlessly in the disciplined art of the Sword Dance, driven by guilt and determination, while Emrys awakens with visions that suggest a prophecy far larger than any of them anticipated. As Zaphon launches an aggressive campaign of conquest, the siblings are drawn into a widening conflict that tests their courage, compassion and resolve. Past victories are no longer enough, and survival depends not only on strength, but on balance, trust and the bonds that hold them together.

"The War of the Twins" stands apart for its richly imagined setting and character-driven storytelling. The protagonists grow and change as the stakes escalate, reflecting challenges familiar to today's world, where threats of war, the rise of tyrants, and the need for empathy and unity remain deeply relevant. Bowen's narrative emphasizes what he hopes readers will take away: the importance of love, family, friendship, and the responsibility to stand against evil when it matters most.

The book is available in print and digital formats through major booksellers and may be purchased directly at https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843117-the-war-of-the-twins.

About the Author

Brian Bowen is a novelist and visual artist whose creative life includes writing, painting, gardening, stretching canvases, and building wooden frames. When he is not creating, he follows his beloved Cleveland sports teams and navigates life as a fledgling Aston Villa supporter. Bowen lives in northern Indiana, in the vicinity of the University of Notre Dame. He is also the author of "Through the Mirror Pond: Book One of the Shattered Earth Chronicles." More information can be found at www.brianbowenbooks.com.

