The Washington Poison Center receives national recognition for media and public health engagement

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center was recently recognized by the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) for its efforts in media and public health engagement. AAPCC awarded the Washington Poison Center with the following:

AAPCC National Media Award for 2018-2019 for highest media reach among poison centers.

for highest media reach among poison centers. 2019 AAPCC Innovation Award for Public Health Engagement for the Washington Poison Center's participation in Clark County's measles emergency response. During its 54 days of activation, the Washington Poison Center handled 1604 calls on measles, enabling Clark County Public Health to focus on other emergency response duties.

The Washington Poison Center is honored to be recognized by its poison center peers and national accrediting body (the AAPCC). This recognition was made possible by the dedication of its Specialists in Poison Information, leadership, and all other staff members who contribute to the organization's operation and outreach, as well as the local organizations and communities who engage in and promote awareness of its services.

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for over 60 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with expert-level training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center managed over 113,000 calls in 2018 from healthcare professionals and community members regarding 64,140 cases. 46% of these cases concerned children under 6 years of age, and 13% concerned adults over 60 years of age. Unintentional poisoning accounted for 79% of all cases, while 16% were intentional. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education and community outreach and assists with emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: www.wapc.org.

The Washington Poison Center is always here to help, 24/7/365, by calling 1(800)222-1222.

All calls are free and confidential.

