The Washington Post Names Deltek a 2021 Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. area

"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."

"We are always honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace, but this year, the achievement is especially rewarding given the challenges we've all faced from the global pandemic. Our top priority has always been our employees – and we pivoted quickly at the onset of COVID to ensure our employees continued to be informed and safe," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek. "This recognition is made possible because of our team – so I want to thank each of our team members for helping us create and continue to improve our great workplace."

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit The Washington Post online.

